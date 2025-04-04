Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

UltraTech Cement: The company stated that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Wonder WallCare. The transaction has an enterprise value of up to ₹235 Crore. The company has inked a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Wonder WallCare’s existing shareholders. The company shall complete the transaction within 90 days.

Jio Financial: The company and BlackRock have subscribed to 6.65 equity shares of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited. It is a 50:50 joint venture. The joint venture stated that it will utilise the fund to support its business operations. The total investment in this transaction is ₹66.50 Crore.

Avenue Supermarts: The company announced that it has logged a standalone revenue of ₹14,462.39 Crore, registering a growth of 16.7% on a year-on-year. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a revenue of ₹12,393.46 Crore. The company stayed at par with its expansion, registering 415 stores during the quarter.

Nestle India: The company announced that it is planning to establish its tenth factory and first in Eastern India. The factory will be located in Khordha, Odisha. The factory requires an initial investment of ₹900 Crore in the first phase and will focus on manufacturing of products.

Fortis Healthcare: The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, International Hospital Limited (IHL) has received an income tax demand of ₹76.19 Crore. The demand is for Assessment Year 2019-20.

