iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

4 Apr 2025 , 07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

UltraTech Cement: The company stated that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Wonder WallCare. The transaction has an enterprise value of up to ₹235 Crore. The company has inked a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Wonder WallCare’s existing shareholders. The company shall complete the transaction within 90 days.

Jio Financial: The company and BlackRock have subscribed to 6.65 equity shares of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited. It is a 50:50 joint venture. The joint venture stated that it will utilise the fund to support its business operations. The total investment in this transaction is ₹66.50 Crore.

Avenue Supermarts: The company announced that it has logged a standalone revenue of ₹14,462.39 Crore, registering a growth of 16.7% on a year-on-year. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a revenue of ₹12,393.46 Crore. The company stayed at par with its expansion, registering 415 stores during the quarter.

Nestle India: The company announced that it is planning to establish its tenth factory and first in Eastern India. The factory will be located in Khordha, Odisha. The factory requires an initial investment of ₹900 Crore in the first phase and will focus on manufacturing of products.

Fortis Healthcare: The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, International Hospital Limited (IHL) has received an income tax demand of ₹76.19 Crore. The demand is for Assessment Year 2019-20. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • top stocks today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices Likely to Open Lower on April 4 After Global Sell-Off

Indices Likely to Open Lower on April 4 After Global Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:17 AM
Vedanta achieves record aluminium and zinc production in Q4

Vedanta achieves record aluminium and zinc production in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|07:46 AM
UltraTech Cement acquires 100% stake in Wonder WallCare

UltraTech Cement acquires 100% stake in Wonder WallCare

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|07:44 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|07:43 AM
Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

Hindustan Zinc’s Mined Metal Production Rises 4% in Q4 to 3.1 Lakh Tonnes

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.