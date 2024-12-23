iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

716.7
(-0.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

862.61

632.87

701.84

659.48

yoy growth (%)

36.3

-9.82

6.42

2.22

Raw materials

-204.28

-150.57

-147.47

-135.56

As % of sales

23.68

23.79

21.01

20.55

Employee costs

-154.23

-147.65

-155.44

-161.34

As % of sales

17.87

23.33

22.14

24.46

Other costs

-388.68

-306.73

-330.99

-400.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.05

48.46

47.15

60.68

Operating profit

115.4

27.9

67.93

-37.62

OPM

13.37

4.4

9.68

-5.7

Depreciation

-112.62

-110.77

-96.81

-28.87

Interest expense

-129.57

-141.44

-160.16

-63.73

Other income

134.09

191.98

938.34

137.89

Profit before tax

7.29

-32.32

749.3

7.65

Taxes

-4.26

-19.93

-107.34

-3.42

Tax rate

-58.45

61.66

-14.32

-44.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.02

-52.26

641.95

4.22

Exceptional items

-16.28

56.45

-128.62

-67.94

Net profit

-13.25

4.19

513.32

-63.71

yoy growth (%)

-415.67

-99.18

-905.62

-14.69

NPM

-1.53

0.66

73.13

-9.66

Fortis Health. : related Articles

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

