Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
862.61
632.87
701.84
659.48
yoy growth (%)
36.3
-9.82
6.42
2.22
Raw materials
-204.28
-150.57
-147.47
-135.56
As % of sales
23.68
23.79
21.01
20.55
Employee costs
-154.23
-147.65
-155.44
-161.34
As % of sales
17.87
23.33
22.14
24.46
Other costs
-388.68
-306.73
-330.99
-400.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.05
48.46
47.15
60.68
Operating profit
115.4
27.9
67.93
-37.62
OPM
13.37
4.4
9.68
-5.7
Depreciation
-112.62
-110.77
-96.81
-28.87
Interest expense
-129.57
-141.44
-160.16
-63.73
Other income
134.09
191.98
938.34
137.89
Profit before tax
7.29
-32.32
749.3
7.65
Taxes
-4.26
-19.93
-107.34
-3.42
Tax rate
-58.45
61.66
-14.32
-44.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.02
-52.26
641.95
4.22
Exceptional items
-16.28
56.45
-128.62
-67.94
Net profit
-13.25
4.19
513.32
-63.71
yoy growth (%)
-415.67
-99.18
-905.62
-14.69
NPM
-1.53
0.66
73.13
-9.66
The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.Read More
Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.Read More
Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.