Fortis Healthcare Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,892.92
6,297.63
5,717.61
4,030.12
4,632.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,892.92
6,297.63
5,717.61
4,030.12
4,632.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.78
157.17
366.52
95.33
126.63
Total Income
6,956.7
6,454.8
6,084.13
4,125.45
4,758.95
Total Expenditure
5,625.28
5,196.29
4,648.65
3,625.68
4,022.8
PBIDT
1,331.42
1,258.51
1,435.48
499.77
736.15
Interest
130.95
129.09
146.85
165.88
205.06
PBDT
1,200.47
1,129.42
1,288.63
333.89
531.09
Depreciation
342.5
315.74
300.84
290.6
291.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
212.75
180.7
197.84
99.46
147.87
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
645.22
632.98
789.95
-56.17
91.49
Minority Interest After NP
46.34
44.25
234.83
53.59
33.55
Net Profit after Minority Interest
598.88
588.73
555.12
-109.76
57.94
Extra-ordinary Items
12.05
57.26
251.93
-1.57
23.63
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
586.83
531.47
303.19
-108.19
34.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.93
7.8
7.35
-1.45
0.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
10
10
0
0
0
Equity
754.96
754.96
754.96
754.96
754.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.31
19.98
25.1
12.4
15.89
PBDTM(%)
17.41
17.93
22.53
8.28
11.46
PATM(%)
9.36
10.05
13.81
-1.39
1.97
The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.Read More
Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.Read More
Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.