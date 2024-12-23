Fortis Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
754.96
754.96
754.96
754.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,332.21
8,208.58
8,113.61
8,126.57
Net Worth
9,087.17
8,963.54
8,868.57
8,881.53
Minority Interest
Debt
659.43
785.13
1,192.61
1,380.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
101.34
128.16
176.65
202.25
Total Liabilities
9,847.94
9,876.83
10,237.83
10,463.98
Fixed Assets
727.52
494.53
776.61
859.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
8,834.04
8,847.6
8,845.29
8,898.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
139.44
185.22
241.19
268.9
Networking Capital
26.99
348.45
373.67
433.52
Inventories
12.93
12.87
13.8
8.79
Inventory Days
5.83
5.06
Sundry Debtors
131.22
97.36
75.69
73.71
Debtor Days
32.02
42.51
Other Current Assets
523.17
858.22
649.21
671.44
Sundry Creditors
-536.81
-421.67
-282.78
-217.54
Creditor Days
119.65
125.46
Other Current Liabilities
-103.52
-198.33
-82.25
-102.88
Cash
119.95
1.03
1.07
3.51
Total Assets
9,847.94
9,876.83
10,237.83
10,463.97
The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.Read More
Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.Read More
Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.Read More
