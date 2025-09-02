iifl-logo

Fortis Healthcare unit inks 15-year pact with RR Lifesciences

2 Sep 2025 , 12:33 PM

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. shares are trading higher on Tuesday, September 2. This development came after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary International Hospitality Ltd. has entered into a 15-year lease with RR Lifesciences Ltd. The agreement signed is for a 200-bed fully-operational multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida.

At around 12.18 PM, Fortis Healthcare was trading 0.79% higher at ₹931.95, against the previous close of ₹924.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹940, and ₹920.60, respectively.

Fortis will take charge of the entire operational and financial aspects. Hence, consolidating the hospital’s performance within its network.

Since October 2022, Fortis has been managing the facility through an operation and maintenance arrangement (O&M). The hospital will now be operated as Fortis Hospital Greater Noida as per the terms of new lease.

The facility is a 1.35 acre UPSIDA-leased land having a 2.7 lakh square feet built-up area. The facility will have an expansion potential of its capacity by 50 beds, hence creating a way for 250 beds.

The project is strategically located 34 km from the upcoming Jewar International Airport. As per the details shared by the company, it is connected to Greater Noida Expressway, Metro (Aqua Line), Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The company said that it will remain focused on delivering high-quality, ethical, and patient-centric care while also exploring further growth aspects.

