iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024 , 11:59 AM

Fortis Healthcare Ltd has acquired a 7.61% stake in its subsidiary, Agilus Diagnostics Ltd, from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders’ agreement.

Agilus Diagnostics is one of the largest diagnostic service providers in India and covers the entire country through a huge network. It was incorporated in 1995.

Agilus has reached 532 districts with 30+ states and union territories, with 407 labs, more than 4,000 customer touchpoints, and 14,000 pickup points as of November 30, 2024. The company has a global presence. It has advance labs in Dubai and joint ventures in Nepal.

This acquisition is a part of Fortis Healthcare’s larger strategy to enhance its stake in Agilus Diagnostics to 31.52%. Besides the 7.61% stake that Fortis has acquired from IFC, it will purchase another 23.91% from two other stakeholders. One is
NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC, holding a 15.86% stake and the other one, Resurgence PE Investments Ltd, formerly known as Avigo PE Investments Ltd, holding an 8.05% stake.

Fortis has assured the stakeholders that updates will be given to the stock exchanges after these deals are concluded. This deal positions Fortis Healthcare stronger in the marketplace of diagnostic services, thereby helping develop its growth and expansion.

Related Tags

  • Agilus Diagnostics
  • Fortis Healthcare
  • IFC Deal
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.