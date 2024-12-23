iifl-logo-icon 1
644
(-2.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.87

-12.99

1.56

-0.28

Op profit growth

164.29

-33.64

123.17

-22.6

EBIT growth

395.89

-56.69

63.14

-70.99

Net profit growth

-605.74

-289.45

-105.74

-339.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.69

10.03

13.15

5.98

EBIT margin

13.91

3.98

7.99

4.97

Net profit margin

9.7

-2.72

1.25

-22.12

RoCE

9.25

1.81

4.48

2.82

RoNW

2.25

-0.42

0.27

-5.48

RoA

1.61

-0.31

0.17

-3.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.46

-0.74

1.21

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.36

-5.3

-3.09

-24.06

Book value per share

81.83

81.06

88.23

78.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

27.76

-268.91

104.17

0

P/CEPS

86.22

-37.52

-40.7

-5.12

P/B

3.54

2.45

1.42

1.57

EV/EBIDTA

20.76

35.78

16.37

17.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.5

1,816.62

-89.42

73.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30.95

41.5

36.59

37.73

Inventory days

6.37

7.01

5.7

5.12

Creditor days

-51.43

-62.14

-66.46

-60.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.41

-0.96

-1.8

-0.88

Net debt / equity

0.13

0.18

0.19

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

0.78

2.75

2.17

6.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.73

-24.21

-20.8

-21.9

Employee costs

-17.01

-21.06

-19.77

-19.85

Other costs

-40.54

-44.68

-46.26

-52.24

Fortis Health. : related Articles

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

