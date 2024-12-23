Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.87
-12.99
1.56
-0.28
Op profit growth
164.29
-33.64
123.17
-22.6
EBIT growth
395.89
-56.69
63.14
-70.99
Net profit growth
-605.74
-289.45
-105.74
-339.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.69
10.03
13.15
5.98
EBIT margin
13.91
3.98
7.99
4.97
Net profit margin
9.7
-2.72
1.25
-22.12
RoCE
9.25
1.81
4.48
2.82
RoNW
2.25
-0.42
0.27
-5.48
RoA
1.61
-0.31
0.17
-3.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.46
-0.74
1.21
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.36
-5.3
-3.09
-24.06
Book value per share
81.83
81.06
88.23
78.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.76
-268.91
104.17
0
P/CEPS
86.22
-37.52
-40.7
-5.12
P/B
3.54
2.45
1.42
1.57
EV/EBIDTA
20.76
35.78
16.37
17.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.5
1,816.62
-89.42
73.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.95
41.5
36.59
37.73
Inventory days
6.37
7.01
5.7
5.12
Creditor days
-51.43
-62.14
-66.46
-60.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.41
-0.96
-1.8
-0.88
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.18
0.19
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
0.78
2.75
2.17
6.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.73
-24.21
-20.8
-21.9
Employee costs
-17.01
-21.06
-19.77
-19.85
Other costs
-40.54
-44.68
-46.26
-52.24
The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.Read More
Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.Read More
Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.Read More
