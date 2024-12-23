iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fortis Healthcare Ltd Corporate Actions

660
(-0.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:57 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Fortis Health.: Related News

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Read More
Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Read More
Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.