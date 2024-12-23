iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting

Fortis Health. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting-December 27, 2024 Relevant disclosure is attached.
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 8 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and period ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held today i.e. November 8, 2024 inter-alia, considered and approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended on September 30, 2024. Copies of the said unaudited financial results along with limited review report are enclosed. The meeting commenced at 9:30 hours IST and concluded at 17.15 hours IST. As per attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) Outcome of the Board Meeting and disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of fund through permissible mode(s) The relevant disclosure relating to Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for Change in Director Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 The relevant Disclosure is attached Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 for appointment of BSR & Co LLP , Chartered Accountant as a Tax Auditor for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. July 5, 2024 have, inter-alia, considered and recommended/ approved the following: a) Designated Dr. Prem Kumar Nair (a Non- Executive Director) as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of the Company. b) Recommended re-appointment of Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Managing Director (designated as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer) for a further period of two years effective from March 19, 2025, not liable to retire by rotation; and The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-A.
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 23 2024 inter-alia to: a) consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and b) consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our letter ref. FHL/SEC/2023-24 dated March 27 2024 captioned Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the trading window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed till May 25 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting May 23, 2024, please find the detailed disclosure enclosed. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 23, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved Financial Results, Dividend, Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors and Appointment of Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 as per detailed disclosure enclosed. Board has recommended the final dividend as per detailed disclosure enclosed. Subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing AGM the Board has re-appointed the statutory auditors of the Company, as per detailed disclosure enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. March 13, 2024 have, inter-alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Baweja as Chief Internal Audit and Risk Officer of the Company, with effect from March 13, 2024. The detailed disclosure is enclosed. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Sanjay Baweja appointed as Chief Internal Audit and Risk Officer of the Company, the detailed disclosure is enclosed.
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Murlee Manohar Jain has resigned from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and Mr. Satyendra Chauhan appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, as per detailed disclosure enclosed. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. March 1, 2024 have, inter-alia, considered the following: a) Noting of resignation of Mr. Murlee Manohar Jain from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from February 29, 2024 (close of business hours). b) Approved the appointment of Mr. Satyendra Chauhan as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from March 1, 2024. The detailed disclosure is attached. This is for your information and record.
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 7 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and period ended December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our letter ref. FHL/SEC/2023-24 dated December 27 2023 captioned Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the trading window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed till February 9 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 7, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended on December 31, 2023. Accordingly, please find enclosed standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results along with limited review report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and period ended on December 31, 2023. This is for your information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Fortis Health.: Related News

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

