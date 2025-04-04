iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Fortis Healthcare’s Subsidiary IHL Faces ₹76.19 Crore Tax Demand

4 Apr 2025 , 12:05 PM

Fortis Healthcare Ltd said that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, International Hospital Limited (IHL), has received an income tax demand of ₹76.19 crore for Assessment Year 2019-20.

The order from the Income Tax Authority comes against the background of interest expenses of IHL being disallowed for FY19. The tax demand will not affect the company’s financials or operations, it said in a regulatory filing.

IHL is exploring its legal options, including potentially appealing the order. They received the order 3rd April 2025 and promise stakeholders to keep them updated on further developments. Fortis Healthcare has reiterated its commitment towards regulatory compliance and has said it is dealing with the matter as per the legal provisions.

Related Tags

  • Fortis Healthcare
  • International Hospital Limited
  • Tax Demand
  • Tax Demand Notice
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shakti Pumps Wins ₹12.42 Crore Solar Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Shakti Pumps Wins ₹12.42 Crore Solar Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:54 PM
Paras Defence Teams Up with Israel’s MicroCon to Boost India’s Drone Tech

Paras Defence Teams Up with Israel’s MicroCon to Boost India’s Drone Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:49 PM
Jio Financial and BlackRock Infuse ₹66.5 Crore into Joint Venture

Jio Financial and BlackRock Infuse ₹66.5 Crore into Joint Venture

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:36 PM
Reliance Begins Green Energy Revolution in Andhra with ₹65,000 Crore CBG Project

Reliance Begins Green Energy Revolution in Andhra with ₹65,000 Crore CBG Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:16 PM
Fortis Healthcare’s Subsidiary IHL Faces ₹76.19 Crore Tax Demand

Fortis Healthcare’s Subsidiary IHL Faces ₹76.19 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|12:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.