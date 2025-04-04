Fortis Healthcare’s Subsidiary IHL Faces ₹76.19 Crore Tax Demand

Fortis Healthcare Ltd said that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, International Hospital Limited (IHL), has received an income tax demand of ₹76.19 crore for Assessment Year 2019-20.

The order from the Income Tax Authority comes against the background of interest expenses of IHL being disallowed for FY19. The tax demand will not affect the company’s financials or operations, it said in a regulatory filing.

IHL is exploring its legal options, including potentially appealing the order. They received the order 3rd April 2025 and promise stakeholders to keep them updated on further developments. Fortis Healthcare has reiterated its commitment towards regulatory compliance and has said it is dealing with the matter as per the legal provisions.