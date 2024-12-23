iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

719
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Fortis Health. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.29

-32.32

749.3

7.65

Depreciation

-112.62

-110.77

-96.81

-28.87

Tax paid

-4.26

-19.93

-107.34

-3.42

Working capital

-20.9

48.61

-143.94

70.63

Other operating items

Operating

-130.49

-114.42

401.2

45.98

Capital expenditure

23.22

54.1

811.8

50.52

Free cash flow

-107.27

-60.31

1,213

96.5

Equity raised

16,253.43

16,243.88

11,552.64

7,526.94

Investing

-53.17

745.36

4,495.41

55.02

Financing

1,136.89

1,301.68

869.59

583.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17,229.86

18,230.61

18,130.64

8,262.16

Fortis Health. : related Articles

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Read More
Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Read More
Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

Read More

