Fortis Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.29
-32.32
749.3
7.65
Depreciation
-112.62
-110.77
-96.81
-28.87
Tax paid
-4.26
-19.93
-107.34
-3.42
Working capital
-20.9
48.61
-143.94
70.63
Other operating items
Operating
-130.49
-114.42
401.2
45.98
Capital expenditure
23.22
54.1
811.8
50.52
Free cash flow
-107.27
-60.31
1,213
96.5
Equity raised
16,253.43
16,243.88
11,552.64
7,526.94
Investing
-53.17
745.36
4,495.41
55.02
Financing
1,136.89
1,301.68
869.59
583.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17,229.86
18,230.61
18,130.64
8,262.16
The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.Read More
Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.Read More
Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.Read More
