Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, Please find enclosed copies of Newspaper Advertisement Published on July 02, 2024, in the columns of English daily Business Standard, all editions and Punjabi daily Rozana Spokesman Mohali Edition for intimating that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on August 02, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility Intimation regarding Annual Report for the 28th AGM of the Company pursuant to Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of 28th AGM of the Company held on August 2, 2024 at 1400 hrs. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)