Top Stocks for Today - 8th April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Titan: The company reported strong results for the quarter ended March 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 25%, backed by a broad-based performance across its key businesses. During the quarter, the company’s consolidated retail network added 72 net stores during the quarter, aggregating the total count to 3,312 stores. The jewellery segment, Titan’s largest, posted a 24% year-on-year jump in Q4, majorly fueled by higher gold prices.

Bharat Electronics: The company has bagged a major contract worth ₹2,210 Crore (excluding taxes) from the Ministry of Defence for supplying state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopters.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto major announced that it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited (MATL). The subscription price is ₹5 Crore. The incorporation was concluded on April 7, 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company’s board accorded approval on February 7, 2025.

IL&FS Engineering: The infrastructure business has reported defaults aggregating to ₹2,628.15 Crore on loans from banks and financial institutions as of March 31, 2025. The company clarified that no interest is being accrued or provided after the cutoff date as per the directions from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Reliance Industries: On Monday, SEBI has imposed a penalty of ₹7 Lakh on Reliance Securities for non-compliance with the stock broker’s norms.

