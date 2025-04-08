iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 8th April 2025

8 Apr 2025 , 12:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Titan: The company reported strong results for the quarter ended March 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 25%, backed by a broad-based performance across its key businesses. During the quarter, the company’s consolidated retail network added 72 net stores during the quarter, aggregating the total count to 3,312 stores. The jewellery segment, Titan’s largest, posted a 24% year-on-year jump in Q4, majorly fueled by higher gold prices.

Bharat Electronics: The company has bagged a major contract worth ₹2,210 Crore (excluding taxes) from the Ministry of Defence for supplying state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopters.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto major announced that it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited (MATL). The subscription price is ₹5 Crore. The incorporation was concluded on April 7, 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company’s board accorded approval on February 7, 2025.

IL&FS Engineering: The infrastructure business has reported defaults aggregating to ₹2,628.15 Crore on loans from banks and financial institutions as of March 31, 2025. The company clarified that no interest is being accrued or provided after the cutoff date as per the directions from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Reliance Industries: On Monday, SEBI has imposed a penalty of ₹7 Lakh on Reliance Securities for non-compliance with the stock broker’s norms.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL secures contract for advanced electronic warfare suite

BEL secures contract for advanced electronic warfare suite

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|12:15 AM
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra sets up subsidiary for security solutions

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra sets up subsidiary for security solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 8th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Apr 2025|12:12 AM
Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|02:05 PM
Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|12:21 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.