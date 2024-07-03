Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹43.33
Prev. Close₹43.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.68
Day's High₹43.59
Day's Low₹42.9
52 Week's High₹51.65
52 Week's Low₹18.81
Book Value₹-243.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)563.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
Preference Capital
0
0
39.75
0
Reserves
-3,310.87
-3,233.4
-3,109.01
-2,722.49
Net Worth
-3,179.75
-3,102.28
-2,938.14
-2,591.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
332.74
562.39
1,868.76
1,817.38
yoy growth (%)
-40.83
-69.9
2.82
-1.49
Raw materials
-91.02
-141.79
-540.72
-532.07
As % of sales
27.35
25.21
28.93
29.27
Employee costs
-48.97
-66.81
-142.27
-103.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-238.06
-6.8
3.21
5.46
Depreciation
-18.99
-32.19
-44.54
-47.97
Tax paid
0
0
3.71
-0.43
Working capital
-241.28
-1,048.53
4.12
-212.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.83
-69.9
2.82
-1.49
Op profit growth
-3,795.99
-96.27
-8.86
744.42
EBIT growth
-1,112.22
-95.16
18.66
191.18
Net profit growth
-29.69
-5,970.8
37.57
-102.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
258.54
177.1
307.64
332.74
562.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
258.54
177.1
307.64
332.74
562.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
112.45
38.55
71.04
45.02
45.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dilip Lalchand Bhatia
Independent Director
J N Singh
Independent Director
S K Mitra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajib Kumar Routray
Nominee
Nand Kishore
Independent Director
Preeti Grover
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
Summary
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IECCL) was incorporated as Satyam Constructions Private Limited on May 6, 1988. It became a deemed public company with effect from July 1, 1993. The name of the Company was changed to Maytas Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change in name was granted on June 1, 1998 by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, located at Hyderabad. The name of Company was further changed from Maytas Infra Limited to IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Limited on January 7, 2010.The Company boasts over thirty years of expertise in the engineering and construction sector, offering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions. The Company has a proven track record of delivering projects across diverse sectors including Power, Oil and Gas, Roads, Railways and Metros, Water and Irrigation, Ports, and Buildings & Structures sectors. Presently, it is engaged in the business of erection / construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, oil & gas infrastructure, railway infrastructure, power plants, power transmission & distribution lines including rural electrification and development of ports.A joint venture was entered with Sri Shankaranarayana Construction Company and Trafalgar House Construction (Tunneling), U.K in the year of 1994, which pre qualified for the work of Muran dam and Tunnel of UIHP, Orissa. The Company obtained a Letter of Intent during the period of 1996 t
Read More
The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is ₹563.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is ₹18.81 and ₹51.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.99%, 3 Years at 80.65%, 1 Year at 31.70%, 6 Month at 113.24%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at 4.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.