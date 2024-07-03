Summary

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IECCL) was incorporated as Satyam Constructions Private Limited on May 6, 1988. It became a deemed public company with effect from July 1, 1993. The name of the Company was changed to Maytas Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change in name was granted on June 1, 1998 by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, located at Hyderabad. The name of Company was further changed from Maytas Infra Limited to IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Limited on January 7, 2010.The Company boasts over thirty years of expertise in the engineering and construction sector, offering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions. The Company has a proven track record of delivering projects across diverse sectors including Power, Oil and Gas, Roads, Railways and Metros, Water and Irrigation, Ports, and Buildings & Structures sectors. Presently, it is engaged in the business of erection / construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, oil & gas infrastructure, railway infrastructure, power plants, power transmission & distribution lines including rural electrification and development of ports.A joint venture was entered with Sri Shankaranarayana Construction Company and Trafalgar House Construction (Tunneling), U.K in the year of 1994, which pre qualified for the work of Muran dam and Tunnel of UIHP, Orissa. The Company obtained a Letter of Intent during the period of 1996 t

Read More