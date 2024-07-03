iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Share Price

43
(-0.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open43.33
  Day's High43.59
  52 Wk High51.65
  Prev. Close43.33
  Day's Low42.9
  52 Wk Low 18.81
  Turnover (lac)3.68
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value-243.55
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)563.82
  Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

43.33

Prev. Close

43.33

Turnover(Lac.)

3.68

Day's High

43.59

Day's Low

42.9

52 Week's High

51.65

52 Week's Low

18.81

Book Value

-243.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

563.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 56.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

Preference Capital

0

0

39.75

0

Reserves

-3,310.87

-3,233.4

-3,109.01

-2,722.49

Net Worth

-3,179.75

-3,102.28

-2,938.14

-2,591.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

332.74

562.39

1,868.76

1,817.38

yoy growth (%)

-40.83

-69.9

2.82

-1.49

Raw materials

-91.02

-141.79

-540.72

-532.07

As % of sales

27.35

25.21

28.93

29.27

Employee costs

-48.97

-66.81

-142.27

-103.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-238.06

-6.8

3.21

5.46

Depreciation

-18.99

-32.19

-44.54

-47.97

Tax paid

0

0

3.71

-0.43

Working capital

-241.28

-1,048.53

4.12

-212.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.83

-69.9

2.82

-1.49

Op profit growth

-3,795.99

-96.27

-8.86

744.42

EBIT growth

-1,112.22

-95.16

18.66

191.18

Net profit growth

-29.69

-5,970.8

37.57

-102.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

258.54

177.1

307.64

332.74

562.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

258.54

177.1

307.64

332.74

562.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

112.45

38.55

71.04

45.02

45.5

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dilip Lalchand Bhatia

Independent Director

J N Singh

Independent Director

S K Mitra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajib Kumar Routray

Nominee

Nand Kishore

Independent Director

Preeti Grover

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Summary

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IECCL) was incorporated as Satyam Constructions Private Limited on May 6, 1988. It became a deemed public company with effect from July 1, 1993. The name of the Company was changed to Maytas Infra Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change in name was granted on June 1, 1998 by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, located at Hyderabad. The name of Company was further changed from Maytas Infra Limited to IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Limited on January 7, 2010.The Company boasts over thirty years of expertise in the engineering and construction sector, offering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions. The Company has a proven track record of delivering projects across diverse sectors including Power, Oil and Gas, Roads, Railways and Metros, Water and Irrigation, Ports, and Buildings & Structures sectors. Presently, it is engaged in the business of erection / construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, oil & gas infrastructure, railway infrastructure, power plants, power transmission & distribution lines including rural electrification and development of ports.A joint venture was entered with Sri Shankaranarayana Construction Company and Trafalgar House Construction (Tunneling), U.K in the year of 1994, which pre qualified for the work of Muran dam and Tunnel of UIHP, Orissa. The Company obtained a Letter of Intent during the period of 1996 t
Company FAQs

What is the IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd share price today?

The IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is ₹563.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is ₹18.81 and ₹51.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd?

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.99%, 3 Years at 80.65%, 1 Year at 31.70%, 6 Month at 113.24%, 3 Month at -7.20% and 1 Month at 4.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.25 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 56.79 %

