IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Annually Results

42.52
(-2.21%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:28:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

258.54

177.1

307.64

332.74

562.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

258.54

177.1

307.64

332.74

562.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

112.45

38.55

71.04

45.02

45.5

Total Income

370.99

215.65

378.68

377.76

607.89

Total Expenditure

427.7

306.41

705.48

601.72

955.86

PBIDT

-56.71

-90.76

-326.8

-223.96

-347.97

Interest

13.47

23.07

46

42.7

26.11

PBDT

-70.18

-113.83

-372.8

-266.66

-374.08

Depreciation

7.44

10.18

13.55

18.99

32.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-77.62

-124.01

-386.35

-285.65

-406.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-77.45

-123.98

-386.13

-285.02

-405.06

Extra-ordinary Items

38.37

-5.12

-179.43

-47.58

-399.45

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-115.82

-118.86

-206.7

-237.44

-5.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.91

-9.46

-26.45

-21.74

-30.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-21.93

-51.24

-106.22

-67.3

-61.87

PBDTM(%)

-27.14

-64.27

-121.18

-80.14

-66.51

PATM(%)

-30.02

-70.02

-125.58

-85.84

-72.23

QUICKLINKS FOR IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

