IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
258.54
177.1
307.64
332.74
562.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
258.54
177.1
307.64
332.74
562.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
112.45
38.55
71.04
45.02
45.5
Total Income
370.99
215.65
378.68
377.76
607.89
Total Expenditure
427.7
306.41
705.48
601.72
955.86
PBIDT
-56.71
-90.76
-326.8
-223.96
-347.97
Interest
13.47
23.07
46
42.7
26.11
PBDT
-70.18
-113.83
-372.8
-266.66
-374.08
Depreciation
7.44
10.18
13.55
18.99
32.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-77.62
-124.01
-386.35
-285.65
-406.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-77.45
-123.98
-386.13
-285.02
-405.06
Extra-ordinary Items
38.37
-5.12
-179.43
-47.58
-399.45
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-115.82
-118.86
-206.7
-237.44
-5.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.91
-9.46
-26.45
-21.74
-30.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-21.93
-51.24
-106.22
-67.3
-61.87
PBDTM(%)
-27.14
-64.27
-121.18
-80.14
-66.51
PATM(%)
-30.02
-70.02
-125.58
-85.84
-72.23
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
