IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Half Yearly Results

44.3
(0.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:29:01 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

151.41

131.67

126.87

102.07

75.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

151.41

131.67

126.87

102.07

75.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.31

48.95

63.5

27.92

10.63

Total Income

167.72

180.62

190.37

129.99

85.66

Total Expenditure

177.03

264.6

163.1

212.19

94.22

PBIDT

-9.31

-83.98

27.27

-82.2

-8.56

Interest

1.53

2.93

10.54

16.74

6.33

PBDT

-10.84

-86.91

16.73

-98.94

-14.89

Depreciation

2.93

3.68

3.76

4.94

5.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.77

-90.59

12.97

-103.88

-20.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.73

-90.6

13.15

-103.85

-20.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

31.7

6.67

-5.12

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.73

-122.3

6.48

-98.73

-20.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.05

0

1

0

-1.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.14

-63.78

21.49

-80.53

-11.4

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-9.09

-68.8

10.22

-101.77

-26.82

IL&FS Engg.: Related NEWS

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

