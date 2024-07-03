IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
151.41
131.67
126.87
102.07
75.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.41
131.67
126.87
102.07
75.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.31
48.95
63.5
27.92
10.63
Total Income
167.72
180.62
190.37
129.99
85.66
Total Expenditure
177.03
264.6
163.1
212.19
94.22
PBIDT
-9.31
-83.98
27.27
-82.2
-8.56
Interest
1.53
2.93
10.54
16.74
6.33
PBDT
-10.84
-86.91
16.73
-98.94
-14.89
Depreciation
2.93
3.68
3.76
4.94
5.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.77
-90.59
12.97
-103.88
-20.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.73
-90.6
13.15
-103.85
-20.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
31.7
6.67
-5.12
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.73
-122.3
6.48
-98.73
-20.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.05
0
1
0
-1.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.14
-63.78
21.49
-80.53
-11.4
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-9.09
-68.8
10.22
-101.77
-26.82
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
