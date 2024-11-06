iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Key Ratios

42.15
(3.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.83

-69.9

2.8

-14.72

Op profit growth

-3,796.16

-96.16

9.21

-169.71

EBIT growth

-1,112.27

-95.03

30.83

-333.59

Net profit growth

-29.63

-2,771.83

-132.75

-85.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-66.53

1.06

8.36

7.87

EBIT margin

-58.71

3.43

20.8

16.34

Net profit margin

-85.65

-72.02

0.81

-2.54

RoCE

-89.92

1.34

17.16

14.97

RoNW

2.9

8.4

-2.98

12.86

RoA

-32.79

-7.04

0.16

-0.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.79

-30.98

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-23.18

-33.34

-2.24

-7.18

Book value per share

-197.97

-176.29

-7.57

-11.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.13

-0.05

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.12

-0.04

-13.03

-7.54

P/B

-0.01

0

-2.75

-4.6

EV/EBIDTA

-13.86

47.25

6.82

8.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-18.05

0.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

186.74

227.51

87.74

100.21

Inventory days

49.32

348.19

170.52

160.47

Creditor days

-496.25

-568.93

-178.96

-191.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.57

-0.73

-0.94

-0.85

Net debt / equity

-0.92

-1.04

-25.91

-13.87

Net debt / op. profit

-10.87

402.62

16.48

14.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.35

-25.21

-28.93

-30.2

Employee costs

-14.71

-11.87

-7.84

-5.81

Other costs

-124.46

-61.84

-54.85

-56.11

IL&FS Engg. : related Articles

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

