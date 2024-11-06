Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.83
-69.9
2.8
-14.72
Op profit growth
-3,796.16
-96.16
9.21
-169.71
EBIT growth
-1,112.27
-95.03
30.83
-333.59
Net profit growth
-29.63
-2,771.83
-132.75
-85.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-66.53
1.06
8.36
7.87
EBIT margin
-58.71
3.43
20.8
16.34
Net profit margin
-85.65
-72.02
0.81
-2.54
RoCE
-89.92
1.34
17.16
14.97
RoNW
2.9
8.4
-2.98
12.86
RoA
-32.79
-7.04
0.16
-0.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.79
-30.98
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-23.18
-33.34
-2.24
-7.18
Book value per share
-197.97
-176.29
-7.57
-11.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.13
-0.05
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.12
-0.04
-13.03
-7.54
P/B
-0.01
0
-2.75
-4.6
EV/EBIDTA
-13.86
47.25
6.82
8.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-18.05
0.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
186.74
227.51
87.74
100.21
Inventory days
49.32
348.19
170.52
160.47
Creditor days
-496.25
-568.93
-178.96
-191.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.57
-0.73
-0.94
-0.85
Net debt / equity
-0.92
-1.04
-25.91
-13.87
Net debt / op. profit
-10.87
402.62
16.48
14.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.35
-25.21
-28.93
-30.2
Employee costs
-14.71
-11.87
-7.84
-5.81
Other costs
-124.46
-61.84
-54.85
-56.11
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
