Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
332.74
562.39
1,868.76
1,817.38
yoy growth (%)
-40.83
-69.9
2.82
-1.49
Raw materials
-91.02
-141.79
-540.72
-532.07
As % of sales
27.35
25.21
28.93
29.27
Employee costs
-48.97
-66.81
-142.27
-103.56
As % of sales
14.71
11.87
7.61
5.69
Other costs
-414.14
-347.8
-1,024.85
-1,005.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
124.46
61.84
54.84
55.3
Operating profit
-221.39
5.99
160.92
176.57
OPM
-66.53
1.06
8.61
9.71
Depreciation
-18.99
-32.19
-44.54
-47.97
Interest expense
-42.7
-26.11
-396.03
-330.97
Other income
45.02
45.5
282.86
207.83
Profit before tax
-238.06
-6.8
3.21
5.46
Taxes
0
0
3.71
-0.43
Tax rate
0
0
115.57
-7.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-238.06
-6.8
6.92
5.03
Exceptional items
-47.58
-399.45
0
0
Net profit
-285.64
-406.26
6.92
5.03
yoy growth (%)
-29.69
-5,970.8
37.57
-102.66
NPM
-85.84
-72.23
0.37
0.27
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.