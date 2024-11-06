iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

332.74

562.39

1,868.76

1,817.38

yoy growth (%)

-40.83

-69.9

2.82

-1.49

Raw materials

-91.02

-141.79

-540.72

-532.07

As % of sales

27.35

25.21

28.93

29.27

Employee costs

-48.97

-66.81

-142.27

-103.56

As % of sales

14.71

11.87

7.61

5.69

Other costs

-414.14

-347.8

-1,024.85

-1,005.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

124.46

61.84

54.84

55.3

Operating profit

-221.39

5.99

160.92

176.57

OPM

-66.53

1.06

8.61

9.71

Depreciation

-18.99

-32.19

-44.54

-47.97

Interest expense

-42.7

-26.11

-396.03

-330.97

Other income

45.02

45.5

282.86

207.83

Profit before tax

-238.06

-6.8

3.21

5.46

Taxes

0

0

3.71

-0.43

Tax rate

0

0

115.57

-7.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-238.06

-6.8

6.92

5.03

Exceptional items

-47.58

-399.45

0

0

Net profit

-285.64

-406.26

6.92

5.03

yoy growth (%)

-29.69

-5,970.8

37.57

-102.66

NPM

-85.84

-72.23

0.37

0.27

IL&FS Engg. : related Articles

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

Read More
IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

Read More

