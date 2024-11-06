iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Balance Sheet

42.52
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

Preference Capital

0

0

39.75

0

Reserves

-3,310.87

-3,233.4

-3,109.01

-2,722.49

Net Worth

-3,179.75

-3,102.28

-2,938.14

-2,591.37

Minority Interest

Debt

2,670.77

2,671.45

2,629.08

2,669.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-508.98

-430.83

-309.06

78.07

Fixed Assets

33.19

42.03

48.95

72.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.03

47.47

43.14

39.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

242.99

Networking Capital

-895.57

-851.24

-732.87

-537.25

Inventories

28.22

36.5

37.97

37.72

Inventory Days

41.37

Sundry Debtors

39.44

74.83

75.81

134.09

Debtor Days

147.09

Other Current Assets

1,250.67

1,318.49

1,392.71

1,649.62

Sundry Creditors

-576.47

-631.22

-740.49

-732.64

Creditor Days

803.67

Other Current Liabilities

-1,637.43

-1,649.84

-1,498.87

-1,626.04

Cash

341.37

330.91

331.72

260.78

Total Assets

-508.98

-430.83

-309.06

78.07

IL&FS Engg. : related Articles

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

Read More
IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.