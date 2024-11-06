IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
Preference Capital
0
0
39.75
0
Reserves
-3,310.87
-3,233.4
-3,109.01
-2,722.49
Net Worth
-3,179.75
-3,102.28
-2,938.14
-2,591.37
Minority Interest
Debt
2,670.77
2,671.45
2,629.08
2,669.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-508.98
-430.83
-309.06
78.07
Fixed Assets
33.19
42.03
48.95
72.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.03
47.47
43.14
39.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
242.99
Networking Capital
-895.57
-851.24
-732.87
-537.25
Inventories
28.22
36.5
37.97
37.72
Inventory Days
41.37
Sundry Debtors
39.44
74.83
75.81
134.09
Debtor Days
147.09
Other Current Assets
1,250.67
1,318.49
1,392.71
1,649.62
Sundry Creditors
-576.47
-631.22
-740.49
-732.64
Creditor Days
803.67
Other Current Liabilities
-1,637.43
-1,649.84
-1,498.87
-1,626.04
Cash
341.37
330.91
331.72
260.78
Total Assets
-508.98
-430.83
-309.06
78.07
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
