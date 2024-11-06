iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.11
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

IL&FS Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-238.06

-6.8

3.21

5.46

Depreciation

-18.99

-32.19

-44.54

-47.97

Tax paid

0

0

3.71

-0.43

Working capital

-241.28

-1,048.53

4.12

-212.73

Other operating items

Operating

-498.33

-1,087.53

-33.49

-255.67

Capital expenditure

-5.91

-22.37

40.39

-424.29

Free cash flow

-504.24

-1,109.9

6.89

-679.96

Equity raised

-4,874.41

-2,067.04

32.88

-182.08

Investing

3.35

-316.21

41.08

-15.34

Financing

2,411.96

1,846.14

620.36

124.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,963.34

-1,647.01

701.22

-752.68

IL&FS Engg. : related Articles

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

Read More
IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.