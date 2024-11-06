IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-238.06
-6.8
3.21
5.46
Depreciation
-18.99
-32.19
-44.54
-47.97
Tax paid
0
0
3.71
-0.43
Working capital
-241.28
-1,048.53
4.12
-212.73
Other operating items
Operating
-498.33
-1,087.53
-33.49
-255.67
Capital expenditure
-5.91
-22.37
40.39
-424.29
Free cash flow
-504.24
-1,109.9
6.89
-679.96
Equity raised
-4,874.41
-2,067.04
32.88
-182.08
Investing
3.35
-316.21
41.08
-15.34
Financing
2,411.96
1,846.14
620.36
124.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,963.34
-1,647.01
701.22
-752.68
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
