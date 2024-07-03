IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
65.89
85.52
84.66
47.01
71.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.89
85.52
84.66
47.01
71.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.41
3.9
14.9
36.33
36.18
Total Income
78.3
89.42
99.56
83.34
108.17
Total Expenditure
86.92
90.11
194.24
72.64
74.13
PBIDT
-8.62
-0.69
-94.68
10.7
34.04
Interest
0.62
0.91
1.34
1.59
3.64
PBDT
-9.24
-1.6
-96.02
9.11
30.4
Depreciation
1.47
1.46
2.09
1.59
1.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.71
-3.06
-98.11
7.52
28.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.72
-3.01
-98.11
7.69
28.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.28
33.98
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.72
-3.01
-95.83
-26.29
28.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.82
-0.23
-7.48
0.59
2.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.08
-0.8
-111.83
22.76
47.28
PBDTM(%)
-14.02
-1.87
-113.41
19.37
42.22
PATM(%)
-16.25
-3.57
-115.88
15.99
39.83
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.