IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Quarterly Results

44.21
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:23:43 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

65.89

85.52

84.66

47.01

71.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.89

85.52

84.66

47.01

71.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.41

3.9

14.9

36.33

36.18

Total Income

78.3

89.42

99.56

83.34

108.17

Total Expenditure

86.92

90.11

194.24

72.64

74.13

PBIDT

-8.62

-0.69

-94.68

10.7

34.04

Interest

0.62

0.91

1.34

1.59

3.64

PBDT

-9.24

-1.6

-96.02

9.11

30.4

Depreciation

1.47

1.46

2.09

1.59

1.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.71

-3.06

-98.11

7.52

28.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.72

-3.01

-98.11

7.69

28.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-2.28

33.98

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.72

-3.01

-95.83

-26.29

28.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.82

-0.23

-7.48

0.59

2.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.08

-0.8

-111.83

22.76

47.28

PBDTM(%)

-14.02

-1.87

-113.41

19.37

42.22

PATM(%)

-16.25

-3.57

-115.88

15.99

39.83

QUICKLINKS FOR IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

