IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
173.88
92.73
210.66
179.28
385.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
173.88
92.73
210.66
179.28
385.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
99.83
15.29
102.49
17.54
32.04
Total Income
273.71
108.02
313.15
196.82
417.45
Total Expenditure
235.75
138.22
296.94
270.55
778
PBIDT
37.96
-30.2
16.21
-73.73
-360.55
Interest
12.13
6.8
41.66
15.18
8.7
PBDT
25.83
-37
-25.45
-88.91
-369.25
Depreciation
5.35
7.64
10.26
14.21
23.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
20.48
-44.64
-35.71
-103.12
-392.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.66
-44.64
-35.71
-103.12
-391.48
Extra-ordinary Items
40.65
-5.36
63.56
-47.58
-384.26
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.99
-39.28
-99.27
-55.54
-7.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.58
-3.4
-2.72
-7.86
-29.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
131.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.83
-32.56
7.69
-41.12
-93.54
PBDTM(%)
14.85
-39.9
-12.08
-49.59
-95.8
PATM(%)
11.77
-48.13
-16.95
-57.51
-101.93
"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.Read More
A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this yearRead More
