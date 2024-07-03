iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

43.5
(-1.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:28:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

173.88

92.73

210.66

179.28

385.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

173.88

92.73

210.66

179.28

385.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

99.83

15.29

102.49

17.54

32.04

Total Income

273.71

108.02

313.15

196.82

417.45

Total Expenditure

235.75

138.22

296.94

270.55

778

PBIDT

37.96

-30.2

16.21

-73.73

-360.55

Interest

12.13

6.8

41.66

15.18

8.7

PBDT

25.83

-37

-25.45

-88.91

-369.25

Depreciation

5.35

7.64

10.26

14.21

23.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

20.48

-44.64

-35.71

-103.12

-392.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

20.66

-44.64

-35.71

-103.12

-391.48

Extra-ordinary Items

40.65

-5.36

63.56

-47.58

-384.26

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-19.99

-39.28

-99.27

-55.54

-7.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.58

-3.4

-2.72

-7.86

-29.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

131.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.83

-32.56

7.69

-41.12

-93.54

PBDTM(%)

14.85

-39.9

-12.08

-49.59

-95.8

PATM(%)

11.77

-48.13

-16.95

-57.51

-101.93

IL&FS Engg.: Related NEWS

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

