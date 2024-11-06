iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd AGM

42
(-0.02%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:51 PM

IL&FS Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
AGM 29/08/2024 Convening and Holding of 35th AGM on 29th August, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 35th AGM held on 29th August 2024 Chairman Speech at 35th AGM Scrutiniser Report pursuant to e-voting at 35th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Voting Result with Consolidated Scrutiniser Report as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

IL&FS Engg.: Related News

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

