Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Q1-Fy 25 2. Miscellaneous Items Declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 7 May 2024

IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 & other general items of agenda Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 10 Jan 2024