IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Board Meeting

40.09
(-3.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:12 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for Q1-Fy 25 2. Miscellaneous Items Declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20247 May 2024
IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 & other general items of agenda Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202410 Jan 2024
IL&FS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter alia Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 FY 23-24 Declaration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ending 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

IL&FS Engg.: Related News

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

IL&FS Debt Reduction Reaches Rs 38,082 Crore

6 Nov 2024|12:47 PM

"These efforts (along with discharge of fund-based debt) have resulted in debt resolution of approximately Rs 8,140 crore," stated the statement.

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

IL&FS Seeks Legal Action to Recover Overpaid Director Fees

5 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

A loss of about Rs 9,600 crore was discovered when the books of accounts and financial statements of IL&FS, IFIN, and ITNL were recast earlier this year

