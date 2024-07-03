Titan Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
25,696
25,192
21,559
20,382
17,542
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25,696
25,192
21,559
20,382
17,542
Other Operating Income
2,104
1,466
2,867
1,587
1,064
Other Income
243
295
239
204
105
Total Income
28,043
26,953
24,665
22,173
18,711
Total Expenditure
25,317
23,902
21,890
19,533
16,163
PBIDT
2,726
3,051
2,775
2,640
2,548
Interest
470
370
249
175
125
PBDT
2,256
2,681
2,526
2,465
2,423
Depreciation
335
312
272
232
209
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
503
533
568
575
572
Deferred Tax
-1
12
14
9
17
Reported Profit After Tax
1,419
1,824
1,672
1,649
1,625
Minority Interest After NP
0
-4
4
15
9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,419
1,828
1,668
1,634
1,616
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,419
1,828
1,668
1,634
1,616
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16
20.54
18.79
18.36
18.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
89
89
89
89
89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.6
12.11
12.87
12.95
14.52
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.52
7.24
7.75
8.09
9.26
The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
