Titan Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

3,485.15
(-0.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

25,696

25,192

21,559

20,382

17,542

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25,696

25,192

21,559

20,382

17,542

Other Operating Income

2,104

1,466

2,867

1,587

1,064

Other Income

243

295

239

204

105

Total Income

28,043

26,953

24,665

22,173

18,711

Total Expenditure

25,317

23,902

21,890

19,533

16,163

PBIDT

2,726

3,051

2,775

2,640

2,548

Interest

470

370

249

175

125

PBDT

2,256

2,681

2,526

2,465

2,423

Depreciation

335

312

272

232

209

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

503

533

568

575

572

Deferred Tax

-1

12

14

9

17

Reported Profit After Tax

1,419

1,824

1,672

1,649

1,625

Minority Interest After NP

0

-4

4

15

9

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,419

1,828

1,668

1,634

1,616

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,419

1,828

1,668

1,634

1,616

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16

20.54

18.79

18.36

18.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

89

89

89

89

89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.6

12.11

12.87

12.95

14.52

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.52

7.24

7.75

8.09

9.26

