Titan Company Ltd News Today

Titan Company Ltd News Today

3,438.95
(-1.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Company

Sectoral

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.

6 Nov 2024|09:45 AM
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM
Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.

7 Oct 2024|11:00 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM
Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.

5 Aug 2024|12:18 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

