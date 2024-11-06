Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.05
2.81
30.59
21.55
Op profit growth
93.79
-30.1
49.97
42.33
EBIT growth
106.9
-32.43
42.04
43.6
Net profit growth
123.32
-35.19
32.85
58.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.6
7.96
11.71
10.2
EBIT margin
11.02
7.09
10.79
9.92
Net profit margin
7.54
4.49
7.13
7.01
RoCE
21.18
13.12
26.63
24.67
RoNW
6.46
3.43
6.38
6.06
RoA
3.62
2.08
4.39
4.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.7
10.94
16.78
12.41
Dividend per share
7.5
4
4
3.75
Cash EPS
19.98
6.73
12.99
11.24
Book value per share
104.78
84.44
75.11
57.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
102.67
142.35
55.63
75.84
P/CEPS
126.91
231.21
71.85
83.67
P/B
24.2
18.44
12.42
16.41
EV/EBIDTA
64.57
75.04
32.84
48.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.06
29.45
Tax payout
-23.86
-26.5
-28.92
-27.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.89
5.71
5.26
5.69
Inventory days
139.52
139.21
121.61
122.84
Creditor days
-15.24
-12.89
-14.84
-21.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.56
-7.56
-13.67
-30.22
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.67
0.47
0.21
Net debt / op. profit
1.7
2.94
1.28
0.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.14
-75.83
-71.99
-72.49
Employee costs
-4.68
-4.92
-5.69
-5.49
Other costs
-8.56
-11.27
-10.59
-11.81
The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.