Titan Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
35,522
28,709
20,150
12,738
16,150
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35,522
28,709
20,150
12,738
16,150
Other Operating Income
3,068
1,506
853
1,413
190
Other Income
375
195
158
129
112
Total Income
38,965
30,410
21,161
14,280
16,452
Total Expenditure
34,489
26,425
18,456
13,248
14,491
PBIDT
4,476
3,985
2,705
1,032
1,961
Interest
418
204
157
152
123
PBDT
4,058
3,781
2,548
880
1,838
Depreciation
426
322
297
283
246
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
897
892
585
180
411
Deferred Tax
10
29
-5
11
31
Reported Profit After Tax
2,725
2,538
1,671
406
1,150
Minority Interest After NP
0
18
8
-3
-6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,725
2,520
1,663
409
1,156
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,725
2,520
1,663
409
1,156
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.7
28.38
18.74
4.61
13.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
89
89
89
89
89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.6
13.88
13.42
8.1
12.14
PBDTM(%)
11.42
13.17
12.64
6.9
11.38
PATM(%)
7.67
8.84
8.29
3.18
7.12
