Titan Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13,473
12,223
11,229
13,963
10,708
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,473
12,223
11,229
13,963
10,708
Other Operating Income
1,061
1,043
1,265
201
1,821
Other Income
123
120
159
136
125
Total Income
14,657
13,386
12,653
14,300
12,654
Total Expenditure
13,298
12,019
11,303
12,599
11,118
PBIDT
1,359
1,367
1,350
1,701
1,536
Interest
240
230
201
169
140
PBDT
1,119
1,137
1,149
1,532
1,396
Depreciation
171
164
158
154
144
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
245
258
204
329
316
Deferred Tax
-1
0
16
-4
20
Reported Profit After Tax
704
715
771
1,053
916
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
704
715
771
1,053
915
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
704
715
771
1,053
915
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.94
8.06
8.7
11.91
10.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
89
89
89
89
89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.08
11.18
12.02
12.18
14.34
PBDTM(%)
8.3
9.3
10.23
10.97
13.03
PATM(%)
5.22
5.84
6.86
7.54
8.55
The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.