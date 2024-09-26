iifl-logo-icon 1
3,438.95
(-1.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
3500%₹73035.18%3,000₹0.05-50%21,525-0.80%
--3,040₹58.250%1750%
--3,080₹1.80%3500%
--3,100₹0.250%3,1500%
--3,120₹0.40%2,1000%
--3,160₹0.050%11,0255%
--3,180₹0.05-66.66%4,7250%
5250%₹5560%3,200₹0.05-50%61,250-16.06%
--3,240₹0.05-98.33%3500%
--3,260₹0.050%10,6750%
--3,280₹0.10%2,1000%
8,050-6.12%₹445.451.23%3,300₹0.05-50%56,350-19.09%
00%₹143.10%3,340₹0.10%22,2250%
1750%₹3350%3,360₹0.050%14,5250%
--3,380₹0.1100%12,0751.47%
30,800-8.80%₹321.552.84%3,400₹0.05-75%45,150-15.13%
3,6750%₹334.4511.35%3,420₹0.414.28%10,5009.09%
4,3750%₹353.150%3,440₹0.05-95%11,5500%
4,7250%₹2600%3,460₹0.05-50%14,350-4.65%
5,4250%₹3300%3,480₹0.1-50%12,425-10.12%
20,475-35.71%₹245.558.65%3,500₹0.050%66,150-5.73%
8,400-5.88%₹202.55-1.33%3,520₹0.05-50%16,8000%
19,425-0.89%₹189.55-18.26%3,540₹0.050%64,925-0.26%
55,300-0.31%₹185.5517.06%3,560₹0.05-50%56,350-11.29%
18,025-6.36%₹165.5513.42%3,580₹0.050%47,250-3.57%
84,700-19.19%₹16318.89%3,600₹0.5233.33%1,05,175-21.33%
39,9000%₹109-8.05%3,620₹0.05-80%48,475-24.31%
42,875-0.40%₹111.751.59%3,640₹0.05-87.5%32,725-35.29%
24,325-14.19%₹85.5521.17%3,660₹0.1-86.66%35,525-38.67%
34,650-20.8%₹90.4554.74%3,680₹0.05-96.42%54,425-15.71%
86,100-26.34%₹45.511.79%3,700₹0.1-96.49%95,725-57.09%
23,625-14.01%₹32.5522.59%3,720₹0.05-99.25%51,100-34.08%
26,250-51.76%₹10.85-21.37%3,740₹3.4-76.79%39,025-26.88%
42,175-56.10%₹0.05-99.41%3,760₹20-24.67%78,925-11.74%
65,975-20.79%₹0.05-99.13%3,780₹20-55.2%51,275-5.17%
1,16,375-55.78%₹0.05-98.71%3,800₹33-45.99%61,425-24.67%
64,575-56.89%₹0.05-98.14%3,820₹72-12.3%40,250-1.70%
98,175-56.81%₹0.05-97.77%3,840₹108.852.3%19,9500%
58,800-21.86%₹0.05-97.05%3,860₹119.34.23%8,0500%
33,075-36.36%₹0.05-95.83%3,880₹108.3-20.45%4,9000%
86,800-38.76%₹0.05-94.44%3,900₹145.629.3%6,825-2.5%
25,025-23.93%₹0.1-85.71%3,920₹105.20%3,3250%
7,700-43.58%₹0.05-90.9%3,940₹125.70%1,2250%
43,050-7.86%₹0.05-88.88%3,960₹193.533.12%21,70072.22%
7,700-16.98%₹0.1-80%3,980₹176.60%8750%
1,39,475-30.08%₹0.1-80%4,000₹244.1533.52%7,3500%
2,100-7.69%₹0.05-94.44%4,020--
12,950-33.33%₹0.05-83.33%4,040--
44,275-14.52%₹0.05-66.66%4,080--
46,725-5.65%₹0.05-50%4,120--
13,650-50.94%₹0.05-90%4,160--
19,950-14.92%₹0.05-50%4,200--

Titan Company: Related NEWS

Titan's Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

Titan’s Q2 net profit falls 23% y-o-y to ₹704 Crore

6 Nov 2024|09:45 AM

The profitability of Q2 was quite low due to customs duty losses and the necessity to invest in the growth of numerous enterprises.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

Titan Shares Dip Despite Strong Q2

7 Oct 2024|11:00 AM

The company added 75 locations (net) during the quarter, bringing its total retail network presence to 3,171 stores.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

Titan shares plunge 8% on weak Q1 profit

5 Aug 2024|12:18 PM

The overall revenue from operations was ₹11,263 crore, up 9.3% from the previous year's corresponding period of ₹10,306 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

