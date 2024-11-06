iifl-logo-icon 1
Titan Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,490.9
(0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27,210

20,602

20,009.64

15,621.3

yoy growth (%)

32.07

2.96

28.09

21.12

Raw materials

-20,658

-15,769

-14,511.81

-11,385.73

As % of sales

75.92

76.54

72.52

72.88

Employee costs

-1,143

-911

-1,040.12

-762.26

As % of sales

4.2

4.42

5.19

4.87

Other costs

-2,130

-2,221

-2,039.98

-1,739.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.82

10.78

10.19

11.13

Operating profit

3,279

1,701

2,417.73

1,733.32

OPM

12.05

8.25

12.08

11.09

Depreciation

-347

-331

-309.69

-109.67

Interest expense

-195

-181

-149.48

-47.68

Other income

246

181

146.41

86.4

Profit before tax

2,983

1,370

2,104.97

1,662.37

Taxes

-752

-356

-587.34

-407.85

Tax rate

-25.2

-25.98

-27.9

-24.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,231

1,014

1,517.63

1,254.52

Exceptional items

-51

-137

0

-91.65

Net profit

2,180

877

1,517.63

1,162.87

yoy growth (%)

148.57

-42.21

30.5

52.63

NPM

8.01

4.25

7.58

7.44

