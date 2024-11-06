Titan Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
89
89
89
89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,368
11,905
9,284
7,464
Net Worth
14,457
11,994
9,373
7,553
Minority Interest
Debt
12,661
7,862
6,605
5,243
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4
2
6
16
Total Liabilities
27,122
19,858
15,984
12,812
Fixed Assets
2,778
2,288
1,996
1,984
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,813
3,259
884
3,512
Deferred Tax Asset Net
157
146
142
121
Networking Capital
15,569
13,373
11,913
6,683
Inventories
16,874
14,952
12,787
7,984
Inventory Days
171.52
141.45
Sundry Debtors
937
908
495
291
Debtor Days
6.64
5.15
Other Current Assets
3,502
2,745
2,790
1,472
Sundry Creditors
-989
-1,012
-1,076
-710
Creditor Days
14.43
12.57
Other Current Liabilities
-4,755
-4,220
-3,083
-2,354
Cash
805
792
1,049
512
Total Assets
27,122
19,858
15,984
12,812
