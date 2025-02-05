Top Stocks for Today - 5th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Power: The power company reported an increase of 5% y-o-y in its revenue for the quarter ended December 2024. The company logged a revenue of ₹15,391 Crore. The net profit for the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 10.30% to ₹1,187 Crore as compared to ₹1,076 Crore for the previous corresponding quarter.

Titan Company: The Tata group company registered a 5% decline on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹990 Crore, on back of customs duty reduction on gold. The company logged a net profit of ₹1,040 Crore in Q3FY24. The company has fully absorbed its custom-duty-related losses on inventory during the quarter, due to which the profitability has been impacted.

RVNL: The state-owned company stated that it secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for doubling of Koraput-Singapur road. Under the project, the company shall develop 27 major bridges, including 22 major bridges and 5 road over bridges.

Birla Corp: The company’s net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 slipped 72% owing to lower cement prices in Maharashtra and central India. However, the company witnessed improvements in its EBITDA and sales volume against the previous quarter. The company’s revenue from operations came in at ₹2,272, down by 2.4%.

JK Tyre: The tyre business reported a 76.70% dip in its Q3 net profit on a year-on-year basis. The net profit was reported at ₹51.50 Crore as compared to ₹220.90 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations stood almost flat at ₹3,673.70 Crore compared to ₹3,687.70 Crore in Q3FY24.

