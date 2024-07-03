iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Corporation Ltd Share Price

1,210.55
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,233.85
  • Day's High1,239.35
  • 52 Wk High1,802
  • Prev. Close1,231.35
  • Day's Low1,203.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,072.55
  • Turnover (lac)180.91
  • P/E117.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value603.31
  • EPS10.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,322.45
  • Div. Yield0.81
No Records Found

Birla Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

1,233.85

Prev. Close

1,231.35

Turnover(Lac.)

180.91

Day's High

1,239.35

Day's Low

1,203.15

52 Week's High

1,802

52 Week's Low

1,072.55

Book Value

603.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,322.45

P/E

117.4

EPS

10.47

Divi. Yield

0.81

Birla Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Birla Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Birla Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.89%

Non-Promoter- 21.66%

Institutions: 21.66%

Non-Institutions: 15.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Birla Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.01

77.01

77.01

77.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,524.55

5,061.23

5,118.13

4,750.27

Net Worth

5,601.56

5,138.24

5,195.14

4,827.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4,442.15

4,746.6

3,334.19

3,268.15

yoy growth (%)

-6.41

42.36

2.02

1.81

Raw materials

-1,020.02

-989.49

-614.63

-604.83

As % of sales

22.96

20.84

18.43

18.5

Employee costs

-297.65

-298.16

-264.53

-243.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

430.35

421.12

229.34

232.36

Depreciation

-160.82

-151.18

-147.19

-148.46

Tax paid

-1.85

-105.28

-8.52

-33.18

Working capital

-32.22

-132.18

-256.9

-82.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.41

42.36

2.02

1.81

Op profit growth

-9.68

81.68

29.97

-5.22

EBIT growth

-7.63

64.51

17.14

3.46

Net profit growth

35.67

47.59

27.61

-4.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,656.22

8,682.27

7,461.22

6,785.45

6,915.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,656.22

8,682.27

7,461.22

6,785.45

6,915.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

92.35

119.7

98.78

99.91

85.13

Birla Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Birla Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailaja Chandra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dilip G Karnik

Managing Director & CEO

Sandip Ghose

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MANOJ KUMAR MEHTA

Independent Director

ANUP SINGH

Independent Director

Chitkala Zutshi

Independent Director

Rajni Sekhri Sibal

Independent Director

Rajeev Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Corporation Ltd

Summary

Birla Corporation Limited (BCL), the flagship company of the M.P. Birla Group, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of cement as its core business activity. It has significant presence in the jute industry as well. The company was incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 1919. The Cement Division of Birla Corporation Limited manufactures varieties of cement, including Ordinary Portland Portland_Cement (OPC), 43 & 53 grades, fly ash-based Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), low- alkali Portland cement and Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC). The Jute Division of the company manufacturing more than 120 tonnes of a variety of jute products in Birla Jute Mill. The product range comprises of almost every major application of jute - the most versatile, eco-friendly, biodegradable fibre available, Jute- durable, natural and anti-static. The Oxygen & Acetylene Gas Unit of the company was commissioned in August of the year 1964. The Company entered into an agreement with Indian Oxygen, Calcutta, for exclusive sale of its products on principal-to-principal basis in the same year. During the year 1969, BCL had entered into an agreement with Hindustan Steel Ltd for the purchase of blast furnace slag from the Durgapur Steel Plant to set up a slag-cement plant at Durgapur. Bally Jute Co. Limiteds two units, such as Bally-1 and Bally-2 were amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April of the year 1982. With effect from 7th Fe
Company FAQs

What is the Birla Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Birla Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1210.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Birla Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Corporation Ltd is ₹9322.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Birla Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Birla Corporation Ltd is 117.4 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Birla Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Corporation Ltd is ₹1072.55 and ₹1802 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Birla Corporation Ltd?

Birla Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.55%, 3 Years at -4.82%, 1 Year at -13.72%, 6 Month at -22.94%, 3 Month at -2.70% and 1 Month at -2.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Birla Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Birla Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.90 %
Institutions - 21.66 %
Public - 15.44 %

