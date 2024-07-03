Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹1,233.85
Prev. Close₹1,231.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹180.91
Day's High₹1,239.35
Day's Low₹1,203.15
52 Week's High₹1,802
52 Week's Low₹1,072.55
Book Value₹603.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,322.45
P/E117.4
EPS10.47
Divi. Yield0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.01
77.01
77.01
77.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,524.55
5,061.23
5,118.13
4,750.27
Net Worth
5,601.56
5,138.24
5,195.14
4,827.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4,442.15
4,746.6
3,334.19
3,268.15
yoy growth (%)
-6.41
42.36
2.02
1.81
Raw materials
-1,020.02
-989.49
-614.63
-604.83
As % of sales
22.96
20.84
18.43
18.5
Employee costs
-297.65
-298.16
-264.53
-243.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
430.35
421.12
229.34
232.36
Depreciation
-160.82
-151.18
-147.19
-148.46
Tax paid
-1.85
-105.28
-8.52
-33.18
Working capital
-32.22
-132.18
-256.9
-82.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.41
42.36
2.02
1.81
Op profit growth
-9.68
81.68
29.97
-5.22
EBIT growth
-7.63
64.51
17.14
3.46
Net profit growth
35.67
47.59
27.61
-4.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,656.22
8,682.27
7,461.22
6,785.45
6,915.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,656.22
8,682.27
7,461.22
6,785.45
6,915.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
92.35
119.7
98.78
99.91
85.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailaja Chandra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dilip G Karnik
Managing Director & CEO
Sandip Ghose
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MANOJ KUMAR MEHTA
Independent Director
ANUP SINGH
Independent Director
Chitkala Zutshi
Independent Director
Rajni Sekhri Sibal
Independent Director
Rajeev Malhotra
Summary
Birla Corporation Limited (BCL), the flagship company of the M.P. Birla Group, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of cement as its core business activity. It has significant presence in the jute industry as well. The company was incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 1919. The Cement Division of Birla Corporation Limited manufactures varieties of cement, including Ordinary Portland Portland_Cement (OPC), 43 & 53 grades, fly ash-based Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), low- alkali Portland cement and Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC). The Jute Division of the company manufacturing more than 120 tonnes of a variety of jute products in Birla Jute Mill. The product range comprises of almost every major application of jute - the most versatile, eco-friendly, biodegradable fibre available, Jute- durable, natural and anti-static. The Oxygen & Acetylene Gas Unit of the company was commissioned in August of the year 1964. The Company entered into an agreement with Indian Oxygen, Calcutta, for exclusive sale of its products on principal-to-principal basis in the same year. During the year 1969, BCL had entered into an agreement with Hindustan Steel Ltd for the purchase of blast furnace slag from the Durgapur Steel Plant to set up a slag-cement plant at Durgapur. Bally Jute Co. Limiteds two units, such as Bally-1 and Bally-2 were amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April of the year 1982. With effect from 7th Fe
The Birla Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1210.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birla Corporation Ltd is ₹9322.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Birla Corporation Ltd is 117.4 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birla Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birla Corporation Ltd is ₹1072.55 and ₹1802 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Birla Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.55%, 3 Years at -4.82%, 1 Year at -13.72%, 6 Month at -22.94%, 3 Month at -2.70% and 1 Month at -2.96%.
