Summary

Birla Corporation Limited (BCL), the flagship company of the M.P. Birla Group, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of cement as its core business activity. It has significant presence in the jute industry as well. The company was incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in the year 1919. The Cement Division of Birla Corporation Limited manufactures varieties of cement, including Ordinary Portland Portland_Cement (OPC), 43 & 53 grades, fly ash-based Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), low- alkali Portland cement and Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC). The Jute Division of the company manufacturing more than 120 tonnes of a variety of jute products in Birla Jute Mill. The product range comprises of almost every major application of jute - the most versatile, eco-friendly, biodegradable fibre available, Jute- durable, natural and anti-static. The Oxygen & Acetylene Gas Unit of the company was commissioned in August of the year 1964. The Company entered into an agreement with Indian Oxygen, Calcutta, for exclusive sale of its products on principal-to-principal basis in the same year. During the year 1969, BCL had entered into an agreement with Hindustan Steel Ltd for the purchase of blast furnace slag from the Durgapur Steel Plant to set up a slag-cement plant at Durgapur. Bally Jute Co. Limiteds two units, such as Bally-1 and Bally-2 were amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April of the year 1982. With effect from 7th Fe

