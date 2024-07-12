Pursuant to Regulation 30, 34 and 53 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 5th day of August, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) at Gyan Manch, 11, Pretoria Street, Kolkata - 700071, along with the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The aforesaid documents are being sent electronically to the members and debenture holders whose e-mail IDs are registered with the Companys Registrar and Transfer Agent/Depositories viz. the National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited and also through other permitted modes to members whose e-mail IDs are not registered. The Notice of the AGM and the Annual Report have also been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.birlacorporation.com. This is to inform that the Company has fixed 29th July, 2024 as the Record date for determining the names of Members of the Company eligible for payment of dividend. This is to inform that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 to Monday, 5th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024) Please find attached the proceedings of the 104th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)