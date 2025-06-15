iifl-logo
Birla Corporation Wins Bid for 500-Hectare Limestone Block in Jaisalmer

15 Jun 2025 , 11:19 PM

Birla Corporation, the flagship of the MP Birla Group, has secured the status of preferred bidder for a limestone mining block in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The company received confirmation through a government notification dated June 12, following its successful participation in a state-led e-auction.

Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) covers close to 500 hectares. As part of the agreement, Birla Corporation will pay the state 20.6% of the value of the limestone it extracts from the site. This development is expected to enhance the company’s raw material supply for its cement business.

Meanwhile, the company reported a sharp improvement in its financials for the March quarter. Net profit rose to ₹256.6 crore, a jump of nearly 33% compared to the same period last year when it stood at ₹193.3 crore.

Revenue from operations grew modestly to ₹2,815 crore from ₹2,654 crore a year ago. EBITDA also saw a double-digit increase, climbing from ₹472 crore to ₹534 crore. Margins improved too, with EBITDA margin expanding to 19% from the previous 17.8%.

Cement demand held firm during the quarter, helping the company push its capacity utilisation beyond 100%, reaching 105%. Though the average realisation per tonne dropped slightly to ₹5,103 down from ₹5,178 in the same period last year, the dip was due to a shift in regional sales, not pricing weakness.

Including all revenue streams, the company’s consolidated earnings for the quarter stood at ₹2,863 crore, representing a 7% year-on-year rise. With this new mining lease in hand and a solid Q4 performance behind it, Birla Corporation is entering the new financial year with renewed momentum.

