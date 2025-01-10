Birla Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.01
77.01
77.01
77.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,524.55
5,061.23
5,118.13
4,750.27
Net Worth
5,601.56
5,138.24
5,195.14
4,827.28
Minority Interest
Debt
919.15
1,033.09
1,234.43
1,283.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
634.27
595.59
591.66
545.68
Total Liabilities
7,154.98
6,766.92
7,021.23
6,656.21
Fixed Assets
3,704.86
3,572.61
3,534.63
3,269.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,402.56
3,006.28
3,306.71
3,093.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
209.5
229.7
218.48
235.67
Networking Capital
-224.87
-123.09
-163.96
-64.34
Inventories
671.73
768.46
611.87
596.1
Inventory Days
48.97
Sundry Debtors
236.47
227.19
221.77
196.67
Debtor Days
16.15
Other Current Assets
549.89
545.71
571.7
674.62
Sundry Creditors
-564.41
-618.07
-530.09
-422.45
Creditor Days
34.71
Other Current Liabilities
-1,118.55
-1,046.39
-1,039.21
-1,109.28
Cash
62.93
81.43
125.37
121.59
Total Assets
7,154.98
6,766.92
7,021.23
6,656.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.