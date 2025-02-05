iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Birla Corp’s December quarter net profit skids 72%

5 Feb 2025 , 09:16 AM

Birla Corporation announced its results for the December quarter on 4th February 2025. The company logged a sluggish performance during the quarter under review. As per the company, the net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 72% on account of lower cement prices, specifically in Maharashtra, and central India.

However, company’s EBITDA and sales volume registered a fine improvement against the previous quarter, reflecting on company’s potential to make a comeback in the foreseen quarters.

As per the company’s filing with the exchanges, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹2,272 Crore during the December 2024 quarter, down by 2.4%. EBITDA slipped as much as 33.40% to ₹263 Crore.

Further, the company’s net profit also dropped to ₹31 Crore against ₹109 Crore in the previous corresponding period, witnessing a decline of 72% (approx.).

Despite the meagre performance during the quarter, the company’s cement sales volume registered a single-digit growth of about 7% to 4.5 million tons. This reflects a capacity utilisation rate of 92% as compared to 85% in the similar period of previous year.

On per ton basis, EBITDA slipped about 37% y-o-y to ₹569 Crore. However, it witnessed a growth of 23.40% on a sequential basis. Company’s Chanderia unit in northern India witnessed robust demand, which led the company’s performance to shine.  

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Birla Corporation
  • Birla Corporation news
  • Birla Corporation Q3
  • Birla Corporation Q3 Results
  • Birla Corporation Results
  • Birla Corporation Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.