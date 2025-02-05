Birla Corp’s December quarter net profit skids 72%

Birla Corporation announced its results for the December quarter on 4th February 2025. The company logged a sluggish performance during the quarter under review. As per the company, the net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 72% on account of lower cement prices, specifically in Maharashtra, and central India.
However, company’s EBITDA and sales volume registered a fine improvement against the previous quarter, reflecting on company’s potential to make a comeback in the foreseen quarters.
As per the company’s filing with the exchanges, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹2,272 Crore during the December 2024 quarter, down by 2.4%. EBITDA slipped as much as 33.40% to ₹263 Crore.
Further, the company’s net profit also dropped to ₹31 Crore against ₹109 Crore in the previous corresponding period, witnessing a decline of 72% (approx.).
Despite the meagre performance during the quarter, the company’s cement sales volume registered a single-digit growth of about 7% to 4.5 million tons. This reflects a capacity utilisation rate of 92% as compared to 85% in the similar period of previous year.
On per ton basis, EBITDA slipped about 37% y-o-y to ₹569 Crore. However, it witnessed a growth of 23.40% on a sequential basis. Company’s Chanderia unit in northern India witnessed robust demand, which led the company’s performance to shine.
