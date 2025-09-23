iifl-logo

Birla Corp unit secures bid for Telangana blocks

23 Sep 2025 , 12:07 PM

Birla Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RCCPL Private Ltd is announced as the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block by the Department of Mines & Geology, Telangana.

The decision was announced through a letter dated September 20, 2025, after RCCPL’s highest proposed final price of 57.10%. The block is located in Adilabad district, Telangana, spans an area of 3.34 sq km.

RCCPL submitted the highest bid of 57.10%, hence the company has agreed to share 57.10% of the revenue generated from the limestone and manganese extracted from the Guda-Rampur block with the government.

Birla Corp announced that it has re-appointed Sandip Ghosle as its managing director and chief executive officer for another term of three years from January 1, 2026, after the expiry of his existing term.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business reported a net profit of ₹120 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the company registered a net profit of ₹33 Crore. The business logged a 12% y-o-y surge in its revenue from operations at ₹2,454 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged revenue of ₹2,190 Crore.

At around 11.59 AM, Birla Corp was trading 0.14% lower at ₹1,300.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,301.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,320, and ₹1,300, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

