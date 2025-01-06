iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Birla Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

430.35

421.12

229.34

232.36

Depreciation

-160.82

-151.18

-147.19

-148.46

Tax paid

-1.85

-105.28

-8.52

-33.18

Working capital

-32.22

-132.18

-256.9

-82.55

Other operating items

Operating

235.46

32.48

-183.27

-31.84

Capital expenditure

172.76

1,493

130.21

-972.1

Free cash flow

408.23

1,525.48

-53.06

-1,003.94

Equity raised

8,593.16

7,052.68

5,781.53

5,273.97

Investing

-52.43

219.87

1,227.96

380.47

Financing

-386.53

-265.85

771.08

79.41

Dividends paid

0

0

50.05

46.2

Net in cash

8,562.42

8,532.18

7,777.56

4,776.12

