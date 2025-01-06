Birla Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
430.35
421.12
229.34
232.36
Depreciation
-160.82
-151.18
-147.19
-148.46
Tax paid
-1.85
-105.28
-8.52
-33.18
Working capital
-32.22
-132.18
-256.9
-82.55
Other operating items
Operating
235.46
32.48
-183.27
-31.84
Capital expenditure
172.76
1,493
130.21
-972.1
Free cash flow
408.23
1,525.48
-53.06
-1,003.94
Equity raised
8,593.16
7,052.68
5,781.53
5,273.97
Investing
-52.43
219.87
1,227.96
380.47
Financing
-386.53
-265.85
771.08
79.41
Dividends paid
0
0
50.05
46.2
Net in cash
8,562.42
8,532.18
7,777.56
4,776.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.