Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4,442.15
4,746.6
3,334.19
3,268.15
yoy growth (%)
-6.41
42.36
2.02
1.81
Raw materials
-1,020.02
-989.49
-614.63
-604.83
As % of sales
22.96
20.84
18.43
18.5
Employee costs
-297.65
-298.16
-264.53
-243.74
As % of sales
6.7
6.28
7.93
7.45
Other costs
-2,514.82
-2,783.9
-2,083.46
-2,133.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.61
58.65
62.48
65.28
Operating profit
609.65
675.05
371.55
285.87
OPM
13.72
14.22
11.14
8.74
Depreciation
-160.82
-151.18
-147.19
-148.46
Interest expense
-129.71
-185.23
-139.22
-82.26
Other income
111.23
82.48
144.2
177.22
Profit before tax
430.35
421.12
229.34
232.36
Taxes
-1.85
-105.28
-8.52
-33.18
Tax rate
-0.42
-25
-3.71
-14.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
428.5
315.84
220.81
199.17
Exceptional items
0
0
-6.82
-31.49
Net profit
428.51
315.84
213.99
167.68
yoy growth (%)
35.67
47.59
27.61
-4.42
NPM
9.64
6.65
6.41
5.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.