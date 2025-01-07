iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,207.5
(0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:09:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4,442.15

4,746.6

3,334.19

3,268.15

yoy growth (%)

-6.41

42.36

2.02

1.81

Raw materials

-1,020.02

-989.49

-614.63

-604.83

As % of sales

22.96

20.84

18.43

18.5

Employee costs

-297.65

-298.16

-264.53

-243.74

As % of sales

6.7

6.28

7.93

7.45

Other costs

-2,514.82

-2,783.9

-2,083.46

-2,133.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.61

58.65

62.48

65.28

Operating profit

609.65

675.05

371.55

285.87

OPM

13.72

14.22

11.14

8.74

Depreciation

-160.82

-151.18

-147.19

-148.46

Interest expense

-129.71

-185.23

-139.22

-82.26

Other income

111.23

82.48

144.2

177.22

Profit before tax

430.35

421.12

229.34

232.36

Taxes

-1.85

-105.28

-8.52

-33.18

Tax rate

-0.42

-25

-3.71

-14.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

428.5

315.84

220.81

199.17

Exceptional items

0

0

-6.82

-31.49

Net profit

428.51

315.84

213.99

167.68

yoy growth (%)

35.67

47.59

27.61

-4.42

NPM

9.64

6.65

6.41

5.13

