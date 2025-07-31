Birla Corp Q1 Profit Jumps Nearly 4x YoY to ₹119.6 Crore

Birla Corporation kicked off FY26 with a sharp jump in profit, posting ₹119.57 crore in consolidated net earnings for the June quarter, a near fourfold rise over the ₹32.62 crore it reported a year ago.

While the year-on-year performance was solid, the company faced a setback on a sequential basis. Profit dropped 53% from the March quarter, when it had posted an unusually strong bottom line of ₹256.60 crore.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,454.22 crore, up about 12% compared to ₹2,190.37 crore in the same quarter last year. Growth was driven by improved volumes and stable cement demand in core markets.

That said, the company couldn’t sustain the momentum seen in the previous quarter. Revenue fell from ₹2,814.91 crore reported in Q4 of FY25, reflecting a soft start to the new fiscal, a trend not uncommon during the monsoon lead-up.

Total income during the quarter reached ₹2,486.16 crore, according to the regulatory filing. Birla Corporation shares have dipped 8.5% in the last year, 13.15% in the year-to-date, and 4.19% in the previous month.

