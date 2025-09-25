iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

25 Sep 2025 , 10:57 AM

Birla Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary RCCPL Private Ltd has been named the preferred bidder for the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block in Telangana.

The Department of Mines & Geology, Telangana, in a letter dated September 24, 2025, confirmed RCCPL’s winning bid. The block, spread over 3.38 sq km in Adilabad district, has been offered under a composite licence, which permits both prospecting and mining operations.

RCCPL submitted the highest final price offer of 87.05%, committing to share the same proportion of revenue from mineral sales with the state government.

This marks RCCPL’s second major win in Telangana within a week. On September 22, the company was also declared the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block, spread across 3.34 sq km in Adilabad district. That licence was awarded after RCCPL’s final bid of 57.10%, according to a government letter dated September 20, 2025.

The successive allocations strengthen Birla Corp’s raw material security for its cement business and underline its intent to expand operations in mineral-rich regions.

For the quarter ended June 2025, Birla Corporation reported a net profit of ₹120 crore, a sharp rise from ₹33 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 12% year-on-year to ₹2,454 crore, compared with ₹2,190 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA rose 34% to ₹346.6 crore, while operating margins improved to 14.12% from 11.8% a year earlier.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Birla Corporation
  • Birla Corporation Limited
  • Birla Corporation news
  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Department of Mines & Geology
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HCC Bags Two Major Patna Metro Contracts Worth Over ₹2,500 Crore

HCC Bags Two Major Patna Metro Contracts Worth Over ₹2,500 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|02:39 PM
Gujarat Pipavav Port Bags Five-Year ONGC Contract

Gujarat Pipavav Port Bags Five-Year ONGC Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|02:08 PM
BMW Ventures Limited IPO

BMW Ventures Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|12:50 PM
HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:51 AM
Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:18 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.