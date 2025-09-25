Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

Birla Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary RCCPL Private Ltd has been named the preferred bidder for the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block in Telangana.
The Department of Mines & Geology, Telangana, in a letter dated September 24, 2025, confirmed RCCPL’s winning bid. The block, spread over 3.38 sq km in Adilabad district, has been offered under a composite licence, which permits both prospecting and mining operations.
RCCPL submitted the highest final price offer of 87.05%, committing to share the same proportion of revenue from mineral sales with the state government.
This marks RCCPL’s second major win in Telangana within a week. On September 22, the company was also declared the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block, spread across 3.34 sq km in Adilabad district. That licence was awarded after RCCPL’s final bid of 57.10%, according to a government letter dated September 20, 2025.
The successive allocations strengthen Birla Corp’s raw material security for its cement business and underline its intent to expand operations in mineral-rich regions.
For the quarter ended June 2025, Birla Corporation reported a net profit of ₹120 crore, a sharp rise from ₹33 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 12% year-on-year to ₹2,454 crore, compared with ₹2,190 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA rose 34% to ₹346.6 crore, while operating margins improved to 14.12% from 11.8% a year earlier.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.