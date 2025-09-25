Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

Birla Corporation Ltd’s subsidiary RCCPL Private Ltd has been named the preferred bidder for the Kanpa-Junapani limestone block in Telangana.

The Department of Mines & Geology, Telangana, in a letter dated September 24, 2025, confirmed RCCPL’s winning bid. The block, spread over 3.38 sq km in Adilabad district, has been offered under a composite licence, which permits both prospecting and mining operations.

RCCPL submitted the highest final price offer of 87.05%, committing to share the same proportion of revenue from mineral sales with the state government.

This marks RCCPL’s second major win in Telangana within a week. On September 22, the company was also declared the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block, spread across 3.34 sq km in Adilabad district. That licence was awarded after RCCPL’s final bid of 57.10%, according to a government letter dated September 20, 2025.

The successive allocations strengthen Birla Corp’s raw material security for its cement business and underline its intent to expand operations in mineral-rich regions.

For the quarter ended June 2025, Birla Corporation reported a net profit of ₹120 crore, a sharp rise from ₹33 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 12% year-on-year to ₹2,454 crore, compared with ₹2,190 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA rose 34% to ₹346.6 crore, while operating margins improved to 14.12% from 11.8% a year earlier.

