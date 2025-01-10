TO THE MEMBERS OF BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Recoverability of MAT Credit Entitlement in future: Audit procedures included, among others, review of: The Company has recognised deferred tax assets mainly on account of tax credit available for set off (Minimum Alternate Tax) under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Under Ind AS 12 – Income Taxes, deferred tax assets shall be recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax credit can be utilised. The appropriateness of the methodology applied by the Company with applicable Indian accounting standards and applicable taxation laws along with the future business forecast of taxable profits. The assessment of valuation of deferred tax assets requires significant management judgement and estimation. This include, amongst others, estimation of long-term future profitability, future revenue from proposed projects and tax regulations and developments. The likelihood of the Company to utilize the available MAT credit entitlements in the future with underlying projections and assumptions relating to future estimated profits, future capitalisations and depreciation allowance thereon and future estimates of taxable income. As a result, the recognition of the deferred tax asset on above is • significant to our audit. The disclosures relating to the above are included in Note No. 25 of the standalone financial statements. The adequacy of the Companys disclosures in the financials on deferred tax assets and assumptions used. Litigations and Claims The Company is exposed to different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof which encompasses direct/ indirect taxation and legal matters. Our audit procedure in response to this key Audit Matter included, among others, In the normal course of business, provisions and contingent liabilities may arise from legal and tax proceedings, including regulatory and other Governmental proceedings, constructive obligations as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. Assessment of the process and relevant controls implemented to identify legal and tax litigations, and pending administrative proceedings. Based on the nature of regulatory and legal cases management applies significant judgement when considering whether, and how much, to provide for the potential exposure of each matter. • Assessment of assumptions used in the evaluation of possible legal and tax risks by the legal and tax department of the Company considering the legal precedence and other rulings in similar cases. These estimates could change significantly over time as new facts emerge and each legal case progresses. Inquiry with the legal and tax divisions of the Company regarding the status of the most significant disputes and perusal of the relevant documentation. Given the inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures and the judgement necessary to estimate • the amounts of provisions required or to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. • (Refer Note No. 41 to the standalone financial statements) Taking note of opinion received from the experts, where available. Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deRs.ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st

March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note No. 41 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision as at 31st March 2024, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act and Rules made there under.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note No. 59.4 to the standalone financial statements);

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note No. 59.4 to the standalone financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For V. Sankar Aiyar & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No.: 109208W)

(KARTHIK SRINIVASAN) Place: Kolkata Partner (M. No.: 514998) Dated: 4th May, 2024 UDIN: 24514998BKCSYY8679

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Birla Corporation Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property, right of use (ROU) assets and non-current assets held for sale.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management/ outside agencies in a phased manner and reconciled with books of account, except in case of Soorah Jute Mills (due to suspension of work) with carrying value other than land and building, at Rs. 0.30 crore and Auto Trim Division at Gurgaon & Chakan with carrying value, other than land and building, at Rs. 0.67 crore, where verification could not be done. We are informed that no major discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable in relation to the size of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed etc., provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements of the Company are held in the name of the Company. The title deeds relating to certain immovable properties have been pledged as security with banks and financial institution for loans, guarantees etc., are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations from the Security Trustees.

(d) During the year Company has revalued its one class of property, plant and equipment i.e. free hold land. The revaluation is based on the basis of valuation reports obtained from the registered valuers. Changes in the value of free hold land is more by Rs. 9.37 crores i.e. 0.71%, of its carrying amount from previous revalued figures.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, rest of the provisions of clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

(ii) (a) The stock of finished goods, stores, spare parts and raw materials have been physically verified by the management/ outside agencies at reasonable intervals during the year, except for Soorah Jute Mills (due to suspension of work) and Auto Trim Division at Gurgaon and Chakan, where physical verification could not be done. We are informed that inventory held at these locations were insignificant. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of the verification by the management/ outside agencies is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

(b) On the basis of the verification of records and information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks or financial institutions, from whom working capital limits have been taken, are broadly in agreement with the books of account of the Company. We have not found any major discrepancies which may require reporting under this clause.

(iii) The Company has, during the year, made investments in one company and various mutual fund schemes, granted unsecured loan to companies and employees, stood guarantee for one company.

(a) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, guarantees and securities to subsidiaries and to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans Guarantee ^ Aggregated amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries Rs. 0.04 crore – - Others – – Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date - Subsidiaries Rs. 0.07 crore – - Others – –

^ Guarantee given in earlier years, closed during the year.

(b) In respect of aforesaid investments, guarantees, securities and loans, the term and conditions under which investments were made, guarantees and securities provided and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

(c) The loans granted to subsidiaries are interest free and the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated by the Company except for one loan aggregating Rs. 0.07 crore (fully provided in the books) where no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Except for the aforesaid instances (where in absence of stipulation of repayment / payment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest), repayments of principal amount and payment of interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there are no loans are overdue during the year, except for one loan aggregating Rs. 0.07 crore (fully provided in the books) recoverable from the subsidiary company. The subsidiary company stands liquidated as per Ethopian Laws and distribution (repatriation) of the available money after satisfaction of liabilities is still pending.

(e) No loan granted which has fallen due during the year that has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without the specifying the terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not given any loan or provided any guarantees or security to parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits and no amount has become deemed to be a deposit during the year in terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Companies Act, and the Rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company, pursuant to rules made under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March 2024, which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The disputed statutory dues of different years as referred in sub-clause (vii)(a) above, which have remained unpaid as on 31st March, 2024 for which appeals are pending as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in crores) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 78.01 FY 1993-94 to 2015-16 Department/ 1st Appellate Authority Sales Tax, VAT and Entry Tax Laws Sales Tax, VAT and Entry Tax 1.91 FY 1989-90 to 2010-11 Appellate Tribunals 98.30 FY 1988-89 to 2017-18 High Court IGST, SGST and CGST Act IGST and SGST 43.54 FY 2017-18 to 2018-19 Department/ 1st Appellate Authority 0.80 FY 2017-18 FY 1980-81 to High Court Department/ 1st 13.44 2017-18 Appellate Authority Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 4.71 FY 2004-05 to 2017-18 Appellate Tribunals 63.32 FY 2002-03 to 2017-18 High Court Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 6.76 FY 2005-06 to 2010-11 and Appellate Tribunals Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 3.18 2013-14 to 2017-18 FY 2012-13 Appellate Tribunals 91.41 AY 2016-17 to 2018-19 and Department/ 1st Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax AY 2020-21 to 2022-23 Appellate Authority 24.06 ^ AY 2000-01 to 2006-07 Supreme Court Rajasthan Municipalities Act Rajasthan Octroi 1.00 FY 1983-84 to 1986-87 High Court Environment & Health Cess Rules – 2008 Environment and Health Cess 11.95 FY 2008-09 to 2014-15 Supreme Court House Tax, House Tax, Property Tax, 5.83 FY 1977-78 to 2006-07 Department/ 1st Appellate Authority Property Tax, Land Tax and Other Local Laws Land Tax and Other Local Tax & Cess 5.62 FY 2001-02 to 2022-23 High Court Stamp Duty and State Minerals Laws Stamp Duty, Royalty and Cess 21.48 FY 1992-93 to 2008-09 High Court Electricity Duty, 5.02 FY 1981-82 to 2006-07 High Court Electricity Laws Surcharge and Cess 17.27 FY 2006-07 to 2011-12 Supreme Court Gratuity Act, 1972 Gratuity 0.01 FY 2020-21 Department/ 1st Appellate Authority Employees State Insurance Act, Employees 1.16 FY 1985-86 to 1996-97 Department/ 1st Appellate Authority 1948 State Insurance 2.35 FY 1984-85 to 2013-14 High Court Building and other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 Cess 0.19 FY 2009-10 to 2013-14 Department/ 1st Appellate Authority

^ Refer Note No. 41.1.3 (a) of the standalone financial statements.

(viii) On the basis of the verification of records and information and explanations given to us, we report that there is no case, where transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). We also report that there is no previously unrecorded income required to be recorded in the books of account during the year.

(ix) (a) On the basis of the verification of records and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized term loans for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not utilized the funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible). Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and representation obtained from the management, we report that no case of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) We report that, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is adequate internal audit system, commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal auditors reports for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Banks of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There is no resignation by the Statutory Auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) On the basis of the verification of records, there is no unspent amount at the year-end as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Birla Corporation Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st

March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

