Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th May, 2024 This is to inform that the Company has fixed 29th July, 2024 as the Record date for determining the names of Members of the Company eligible for payment of dividend. This is to inform that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 to Monday, 5th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)