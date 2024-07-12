|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th May, 2024 This is to inform that the Company has fixed 29th July, 2024 as the Record date for determining the names of Members of the Company eligible for payment of dividend. This is to inform that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 to Monday, 5th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.