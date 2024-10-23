Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

BIRLA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

BIRLA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2)issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

BIRLA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) Recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 4th May, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

BIRLA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 inter-alia to modify/alter the coupon rate on the 1500 listed rated secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (Series-IX) of face value of Rs. 1000000 each aggregating to Rs. 1500000000/- (ISIN: INE340A07118) and subsequent amendment to the placement memorandum dated 8th February 2022 and debenture trust deed dated 10th February 2022. Please note that the above-mentioned non-convertible debentures are listed only with BSE Limited Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting dated 22nd March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024