JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Share Price

371.8
(-4.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open387.7
  • Day's High390
  • 52 Wk High553.95
  • Prev. Close387.45
  • Day's Low370.05
  • 52 Wk Low 355.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,416.66
  • P/E18.61
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value151.52
  • EPS20.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,188.06
  • Div. Yield1.1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

387.7

Prev. Close

387.45

Turnover(Lac.)

1,416.66

Day's High

390

Day's Low

370.05

52 Week's High

553.95

52 Week's Low

355.15

Book Value

151.52

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,188.06

P/E

18.61

EPS

20.83

Divi. Yield

1.1

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

17 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:27 PM

JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.55%

Non-Promoter- 22.32%

Institutions: 22.32%

Non-Institutions: 27.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

278.67

275.78

49.25

49.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,617.36

2,613.44

2,476.85

2,349.14

Net Worth

3,896.03

2,889.22

2,526.1

2,398.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,032.06

6,134.52

6,094.84

6,453.35

yoy growth (%)

30.93

0.65

-5.55

7.93

Raw materials

-5,540.99

-3,792.04

-3,886.27

-4,346.9

As % of sales

68.98

61.81

63.76

67.35

Employee costs

-607.4

-547.99

-553.76

-523.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

260.35

374.35

92.32

70.54

Depreciation

-240.74

-245.99

-242.39

-175.13

Tax paid

-81.26

-139.11

143.49

-20.76

Working capital

564.16

-282.6

222.65

-216.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.93

0.65

-5.55

7.93

Op profit growth

-17.68

30.47

33.83

-34.66

EBIT growth

-23.51

47.18

26.28

-44.59

Net profit growth

-28.62

12.15

430.65

-87.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,001.78

14,644.94

11,982.96

9,102.2

8,722.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,001.78

14,644.94

11,982.96

9,102.2

8,722.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.35

36.52

40.16

80.55

30.59

View Annually Results

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,723.2

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,22,869.95

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

500.75

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,070.2

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

371.8

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghupati Singhania

Non Executive Director

Bharat Hari Singhania

President & Director

Arun K Bajoria

Vice President & CS

P K Rustogi

Non Executive Director

Sunanda Singhania

Independent Director

Shreekant Somany

Managing Director

Anshuman Singhania

Independent Director

Meera Shankar

Independent Director

Subhrakant Panda

Independent Director

Jorg Nohl

Joint Company Secretary

Kamal Kumar Manik.

Independent Director

K K Bangur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

Summary

JK Tyre & Industries Limited is one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers in India. The company mainly manufacture, develops, markets and distributes automotive tyres, tubes, flaps and retreads. It markets tyres for sale to vehicle manufacturers for fitment as original equipment and for sale in replacement markets. The company has manufacturing plants located in India and Mexico with worldwide distribution.The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & lndustries Ltd is amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world. Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. The Company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two & three-wheelers.A global force, JK Tye is present in 105 countries with over 180 Global distibutors. The Company has 12 globally benchmarked sustainable manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 3 in Mexico - that collectively produce around 33 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 4000 dealers and over 550 dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.JK Tyre & Industries Ltd was incorporated in February, 1951 as a Private Limited Company under the name JK Industries Pvt., Ltd. Until March 31, 1970, the Company was engaged in the managing agency business. Thereafter, it decided to undertake manufacturing activities and obtained a
Company FAQs

What is the JK Tyre & Industries Ltd share price today?

The JK Tyre & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹371.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is ₹10188.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is 18.61 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Tyre & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is ₹355.15 and ₹553.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd?

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.53%, 3 Years at 40.18%, 1 Year at -2.36%, 6 Month at -14.51%, 3 Month at -6.68% and 1 Month at -0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.55 %
Institutions - 22.29 %
Public - 27.15 %

