Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTyres
Open₹387.7
Prev. Close₹387.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,416.66
Day's High₹390
Day's Low₹370.05
52 Week's High₹553.95
52 Week's Low₹355.15
Book Value₹151.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,188.06
P/E18.61
EPS20.83
Divi. Yield1.1
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
278.67
275.78
49.25
49.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,617.36
2,613.44
2,476.85
2,349.14
Net Worth
3,896.03
2,889.22
2,526.1
2,398.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,032.06
6,134.52
6,094.84
6,453.35
yoy growth (%)
30.93
0.65
-5.55
7.93
Raw materials
-5,540.99
-3,792.04
-3,886.27
-4,346.9
As % of sales
68.98
61.81
63.76
67.35
Employee costs
-607.4
-547.99
-553.76
-523.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
260.35
374.35
92.32
70.54
Depreciation
-240.74
-245.99
-242.39
-175.13
Tax paid
-81.26
-139.11
143.49
-20.76
Working capital
564.16
-282.6
222.65
-216.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.93
0.65
-5.55
7.93
Op profit growth
-17.68
30.47
33.83
-34.66
EBIT growth
-23.51
47.18
26.28
-44.59
Net profit growth
-28.62
12.15
430.65
-87.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,001.78
14,644.94
11,982.96
9,102.2
8,722.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,001.78
14,644.94
11,982.96
9,102.2
8,722.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.35
36.52
40.16
80.55
30.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,723.2
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,22,869.95
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
500.75
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,070.2
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
371.8
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghupati Singhania
Non Executive Director
Bharat Hari Singhania
President & Director
Arun K Bajoria
Vice President & CS
P K Rustogi
Non Executive Director
Sunanda Singhania
Independent Director
Shreekant Somany
Managing Director
Anshuman Singhania
Independent Director
Meera Shankar
Independent Director
Subhrakant Panda
Independent Director
Jorg Nohl
Joint Company Secretary
Kamal Kumar Manik.
Independent Director
K K Bangur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
Summary
JK Tyre & Industries Limited is one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers in India. The company mainly manufacture, develops, markets and distributes automotive tyres, tubes, flaps and retreads. It markets tyres for sale to vehicle manufacturers for fitment as original equipment and for sale in replacement markets. The company has manufacturing plants located in India and Mexico with worldwide distribution.The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & lndustries Ltd is amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world. Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. The Company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two & three-wheelers.A global force, JK Tye is present in 105 countries with over 180 Global distibutors. The Company has 12 globally benchmarked sustainable manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 3 in Mexico - that collectively produce around 33 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 4000 dealers and over 550 dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.JK Tyre & Industries Ltd was incorporated in February, 1951 as a Private Limited Company under the name JK Industries Pvt., Ltd. Until March 31, 1970, the Company was engaged in the managing agency business. Thereafter, it decided to undertake manufacturing activities and obtained a
Read More
The JK Tyre & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹371.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is ₹10188.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is 18.61 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JK Tyre & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is ₹355.15 and ₹553.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.53%, 3 Years at 40.18%, 1 Year at -2.36%, 6 Month at -14.51%, 3 Month at -6.68% and 1 Month at -0.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.