Summary

JK Tyre & Industries Limited is one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers in India. The company mainly manufacture, develops, markets and distributes automotive tyres, tubes, flaps and retreads. It markets tyres for sale to vehicle manufacturers for fitment as original equipment and for sale in replacement markets. The company has manufacturing plants located in India and Mexico with worldwide distribution.The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & lndustries Ltd is amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world. Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. The Company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two & three-wheelers.A global force, JK Tye is present in 105 countries with over 180 Global distibutors. The Company has 12 globally benchmarked sustainable manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 3 in Mexico - that collectively produce around 33 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 4000 dealers and over 550 dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.JK Tyre & Industries Ltd was incorporated in February, 1951 as a Private Limited Company under the name JK Industries Pvt., Ltd. Until March 31, 1970, the Company was engaged in the managing agency business. Thereafter, it decided to undertake manufacturing activities and obtained a

