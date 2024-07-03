iifl-logo-icon 1
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

374.05
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,621.56

3,639.08

3,698.45

3,687.72

3,897.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,621.56

3,639.08

3,698.45

3,687.72

3,897.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.59

15.74

15.63

12.6

7.79

Total Income

3,643.15

3,654.82

3,714.08

3,700.32

3,905.32

Total Expenditure

3,211.11

3,139.59

3,241.75

3,141.93

3,311.24

PBIDT

432.04

515.23

472.33

558.39

594.08

Interest

120.07

112.37

108.61

106.86

109.22

PBDT

311.97

402.86

363.72

451.53

484.86

Depreciation

113.18

112.55

112

110.9

108.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

41.04

62.88

74.72

87.01

103.56

Deferred Tax

13.5

15.69

2.1

26.63

23.01

Reported Profit After Tax

144.25

211.74

174.9

226.99

250.25

Minority Interest After NP

4.71

6.86

2.33

6.15

6.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

135.04

211.44

169.33

220.92

242.11

Extra-ordinary Items

-7.84

-0.36

-17

-2.93

-1.89

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

142.88

211.8

186.33

223.85

244

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.93

7.72

6.18

8.47

9.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

50

0

Equity

54.8

52.14

52.14

52.14

49.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.92

14.15

12.77

15.14

15.24

PBDTM(%)

8.61

11.07

9.83

12.24

12.44

PATM(%)

3.98

5.81

4.72

6.15

6.42

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
17 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.

Read More
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
5 Aug 2024|02:27 PM

JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.

Read More

