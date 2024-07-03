JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,621.56
3,639.08
3,698.45
3,687.72
3,897.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,621.56
3,639.08
3,698.45
3,687.72
3,897.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.59
15.74
15.63
12.6
7.79
Total Income
3,643.15
3,654.82
3,714.08
3,700.32
3,905.32
Total Expenditure
3,211.11
3,139.59
3,241.75
3,141.93
3,311.24
PBIDT
432.04
515.23
472.33
558.39
594.08
Interest
120.07
112.37
108.61
106.86
109.22
PBDT
311.97
402.86
363.72
451.53
484.86
Depreciation
113.18
112.55
112
110.9
108.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41.04
62.88
74.72
87.01
103.56
Deferred Tax
13.5
15.69
2.1
26.63
23.01
Reported Profit After Tax
144.25
211.74
174.9
226.99
250.25
Minority Interest After NP
4.71
6.86
2.33
6.15
6.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
135.04
211.44
169.33
220.92
242.11
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.84
-0.36
-17
-2.93
-1.89
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
142.88
211.8
186.33
223.85
244
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.93
7.72
6.18
8.47
9.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
50
0
Equity
54.8
52.14
52.14
52.14
49.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.92
14.15
12.77
15.14
15.24
PBDTM(%)
8.61
11.07
9.83
12.24
12.44
PATM(%)
3.98
5.81
4.72
6.15
6.42
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.Read More
