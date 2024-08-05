iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

5 Aug 2024 , 02:27 PM

JK Tyre & Industries reported a 37% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024, reaching ₹211 Crore. This is up from ₹154 Crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income for the quarter fell to ₹3,655 Crore from ₹3,726 Crore in the June quarter of FY24, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania noted that the company achieved profitable growth and improved operating margins year-on-year. This was attributed to strategic premiumisation and pricing efforts, which helped manage raw material cost pressures.

The company experienced a slight overall revenue decline due to reduced performance in the OEM segment. However, increased exports largely offset this decrease. Exports showed healthy double-digit growth despite challenges such as geopolitical disruptions and rising ocean freight costs.

Singhania expressed optimism about future export demand and highlighted the significant contributions of subsidiaries Cavendish Industries and JK Tornel in Mexico to the company’s revenue and profitability.

Looking ahead, Singhania expects continued growth in tyre demand driven by ongoing infrastructure projects, the upcoming festive season, and favorable monsoon conditions.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers and ranks among the top 25 globally. The company has been at the forefront of tyre innovation, including the introduction of India’s first radial tyre in 1977 and leading the Truck Bus Radial segment. In 2019, the company set a record with India’s largest off-the-road tyre, the VEM 045.

The company’s global research and technology center, the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence in Mysore, is equipped with advanced technologies. Additional research efforts are supported by the Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI) and the JK Tyre Tech Centre.

JK Tyre introduced India’s first ‘Smart Tyre’ technology with Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) using TREEL Sensors to monitor tyre pressure and temperature.

The company operates in 105 countries with over 180 global distributors and runs 12 sustainable manufacturing facilities—9 in India and 3 in Mexico—producing around 35 million tyres annually. It has a network of over 4,000 dealers and 500+ brand shops, including Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.

JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.

The company has been recognized in Superbrands India for seven consecutive years and was listed among India’s Best Companies to Work For in 2019 by Great Place to Work®. Additionally, JK Tyre received the Sword of Honour for Safety from the British Safety Council.

 

Related Tags

  • JK Tyre
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.