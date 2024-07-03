JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,303.33
11,012.47
8,671.13
6,174.92
6,930.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,303.33
11,012.47
8,671.13
6,174.92
6,930.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.72
24.07
28.83
53.69
20.06
Total Income
11,332.05
11,036.54
8,699.96
6,228.61
6,950.2
Total Expenditure
9,709.78
10,162.59
7,827.72
5,323.25
6,194.76
PBIDT
1,622.27
873.95
872.24
905.36
755.44
Interest
338.32
329.11
318.35
360.54
414.23
PBDT
1,283.95
544.84
553.89
544.82
341.21
Depreciation
324.75
301.44
289.24
291.03
275.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
264.34
108.2
128.15
65.53
41.82
Deferred Tax
58.28
-17.02
-25.37
50.84
-172.15
Reported Profit After Tax
636.58
152.22
161.87
137.42
195.96
Minority Interest After NP
17.38
-2.61
-6.8
5.75
-3.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
616.9
154.1
169.82
130.22
197.96
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.92
-39.84
-1.02
15.15
-16.24
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
618.82
193.94
170.84
115.07
214.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.73
6.26
6.9
5.29
8.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.14
49.25
49.25
49.25
49.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.35
7.93
10.05
14.66
10.9
PBDTM(%)
11.35
4.94
6.38
8.82
4.92
PATM(%)
5.63
1.38
1.86
2.22
2.82
